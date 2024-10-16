Transform a mobile Android device into a payment terminal with SoftPOS

Lipa Payments and Transaction Junction.

Transaction Junction (TJ) and Lipa Payments (Lipa) have formed a dynamic partnership, with the outcome redefining the level of simplicity, convenience and affordability in accepting contactless payment on the move.

Check out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08-WbV1Al64

The SoftPOS platform empowers merchants to transform a regular Android device into a payment terminal, enabling payment acceptance via near field communication (NFC).

These payments are processed through IMBEKO, TJ’s in-house switch, ensuring transaction speed, accuracy and industry-leading stability. Additionally, merchants are provided access to TJ’s Transpector portal to track, manage and reconcile transactions post-payment.

Accept payments on Android device

Accept payments via NFC

Lipa allows merchants to accept NFC “tap on phone” contactless payments directly on an Android device. Consumers can simply tap their NFC-enabled bank card, smartphone or wearable to make a payment.

PIN on Glass

For transactions exceeding contactless limits, Lipa includes a "PIN on Glass" feature, enabling consumers to securely enter their PIN on the mobile device's screen, ensuring sensitive information remains protected.

Integration options

Intent app: Add NFC payment capabilities to your current app

Integrate NFC payment into your existing app to enhance the overall user experience, making payment processing smoother and more efficient. Using Android Intents, your app can send an instruction to wake up the SoftPOS and prompt it to accept payments effortlessly.

Standalone: Utilise an “out of the box” payment application

Businesses can utilise a pre-certified complete payment application. This approach provides the quickest, simplest deployment option. The standalone app can be fully white-labelled to align to the merchant's brand strategy.

Key advantages

Mobile: Reduce payment friction and expand your business by accepting payments on the go.

Versatile: Merchants can operate SoftPOS entirely without payment hardware or alongside existing systems for added versatility. All you need is an Android device.

Affordable: SoftPOS reduces hardware costs, providing a cost-effective solution for merchants of all sizes.

Secure: Advanced security features protect sensitive customer information, fostering trust in the payment process.

Easy and quick set-up: The straightforward integration process enables merchants to start accepting payments rapidly and effortlessly.

Brand customisable: Businesses can personalise the UI, reinforcing their unique brand identity.

Use cases

Handling increased traffic: During peak shopping periods, such as Black Friday and the festive season, SoftPOS can be used as an added tool to effectively manage additional traffic.

Backup: SoftPOS can be used as a backup should there be an issue with an existing card machine.

Queue busting: During busy hours, merchants can process payments on the shop floor, reducing wait times and serving more consumers in a day.

Delivery services: Merchants can accept payments on the go, providing convenience and swift transactions to customers. SoftPOS can be integrated into a number of existing delivery applications.

Events: For events and festivals, merchants can quickly set up mobile payment, allowing for fast transactions while enhancing customer experience.

Small businesses: Small businesses can leverage SoftPOS to accept payments easily without the cost of traditional payment hardware.

Certifications

Lipa has received both Visa and Mastercard Tap On Phone certifications; this serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing a secure payment solution. Their SoftPOS solution has undergone rigorous evaluations, meeting all security and functional requirements mandated by the EMVCo, PCI-SSC and Card Scheme standards.

Minimum specs

Device requirements for running Lipa SoftPOS:

Minimum: Android OS 11.0

NFC: Enabled

WiFi or mobile data: Enabled

Device must not be rooted, tampered with, have developer options enabled, be an emulator or be hooked.

Transaction management tools

TJ provides customers with access to Transpector, a user-friendly portal helping merchants to seamlessly manage their business’s transactions.

Transaction history

The Transpector portal provides merchants with direct and intelligible access to their business’s transaction data in real-time. With a full breakdown of transaction history and intuitive search and filter functionality, merchants can quickly locate specific transactions, with the option to download reports.

Automated reconciliation

Say goodbye to the timeous and error-prone task of manually reconciling transactions. TJ’s sophisticated automated reconciliation process meticulously compares and interrogates transactions from the app against those recognised by your acquiring bank, with clear visibility of what was sold versus settled.

Conclusion

Transaction Junction’s partnership with Lipa Payments focuses on enhancing payment mobility, simplicity and go-to-market time through SoftPOS technology. SoftPOS provides exceptional flexibility by allowing businesses to process payments without the need for additional hardware or seamlessly integrate with their existing systems.

Reach out for a demo

info@switch.tj | (+27) 86 111 4958 | transactionjunction.co.za