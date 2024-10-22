Transform your day, every day: Get the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series and elevate your game

HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series.

With today’s discerning consumer demanding that their wearable tech be as functional as it is fashionable, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series steps boldly into the spotlight. This collection doesn’t just track your health – it enhances your lifestyle. Bringing together incredible enhancements in technology and sophisticated design, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series reimagines what a smartwatch can do.

Now available in South Africa, this series introduces HUAWEI TruSense, a game-changing system that takes health monitoring to the next level, while offering multiple styles to suit every user. With seamless compatibility for both iOS and Android, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series ensures a smooth, integrated experience for everyone.

Two editions, multiple sizes and colours: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series comes in two main editions – the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 – with three different sizes and an array of 10 distinct colour-ways. The 46mm GT 5 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, accentuated by its sharp octagonal design and refined bezel details, creating a strong visual appeal.

The watch is built with sapphire glass, a titanium alloy case and a nano-microcrystalline ceramic back, offering both lightweight comfort and exceptional durability. For those who prefer a more subtle design, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm comes with a nano-crystal ceramic build, highlighted by white ceramic bezels and elegant gold accents. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED display, protected by sapphire glass, makes it a stunning yet functional piece.

For those looking for a standard model, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 is available in 41mm and 46mm sizes, featuring durable stainless-steel construction and providing even more variety for customers.

TruSense: The next level in health tracking

The HUAWEI TruSense System makes its debut on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, elevating health and fitness monitoring to new heights. With enhanced speed, accuracy and depth, the system offers precise readings for vital stats. During runs, heart rate accuracy exceeds 98%, and with the Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, the watch can infer your emotional state by analysing long-term patterns. Adding a fun twist, the interactive Pet Panda watch face mirrors your emotional status, giving you a visual representation of your mood throughout the day.

For female users, advanced cycle management offers easy-to-access, detailed health insights, providing a more personalised experience.

What makes tracking an even better experience is the battery life, which continues to be a standout feature, with the 46mm model boasting up to 14 days of battery life, while the 41mm and 42mm versions offer up to seven days. The addition of wireless charging makes recharging the device both convenient and efficient.

Next-level sports and fitness features

Athletes and fitness buffs will appreciate the wealth of sports tracking capabilities built into the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series. With enhanced cycling tools and a more robust running experience, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro is perfect for performance-driven users. Utilising the HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning System, the watch offers advanced route mapping for both cycling and running. With the RouteDraw feature, runners can explore new paths and share their route graphics on social media directly through the HUAWEI Health App.

Trail running enthusiasts will enjoy the new directional guidance system, which not only tracks your path but also alerts you when you’ve deviated from the trail.

Cyclists benefit from real-time tracking of key performance metrics, displayed directly on their smartphones, turning the HUAWEI Health App into a cycling computer.

For those who love diving, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series offers free diving capabilities with a water resistance depth of 40 meters, ensuring performance underwater. Finally, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro caters to golf lovers with the updated Golf Course Mode, which includes over 345 golf course maps in South Africa alone.

Stylish approach for a stylish user

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series is available for purchase from HUAWEI’s online store, HUAWEI Experience Stores, and selected South African retailers, starting from R4 999. For added peace of mind, users can opt for HUAWEI Care+, which can be purchased along with the smartwatch.

Videos:

https://youtu.be/ne1sDvzNueQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XebeTOOhEE