Transform your financial forecasting in one webinar

IBM, Venn Cubed and ITWeb will host a webinar focused on AI in finance, a critical area of focus in today’s digital ecosystem.

IBM and partner Venn Cubed have teamed up with ITWeb to host the Forecast & Assist with AI webinar on 22 May. The free-to-attend webinar will provide a roadmap for companies on how to replace outdated traditional financial planning technology with an advanced AI-driven alternative.

The discussion will focus on IBM’s AI-driven Planning Analytics platform and how this technology helps finance teams transform planning, forecasting and decision-making, as well as enabling intelligent data exploration.

The webinar is targeted at CFOs, finance directors, finance managers, CIOs, IT managers, CTOs and other C-level executives.

IBM and Venn Cubed, an IBM Silver partner, will explain howthe platform enables businesses to streamline budgeting, forecasting and reporting with speed and accuracy, while its AI capabilities are helping to make enterprises’ financial planning smarter and more intuitive.

Francois Kritzinger, business consultant at Venn Cubed, and Mate Kiss, data and AI technical sales leader at IBM Europe, Middle East and Africa, will explain how IBM’s Planning Analytics platform enhances financial and operational planning through real-time data, automation and predictive insights.

As well as an overview of the platform’s capabilities, the webinar will pay particular attention to two new features: AI Forecasting and AI Assistant.

AI Forecasting automatically analyses historical data, incorporates external drivers and selects the most effective predictive model.

AI Assistant is a conversational, natural-language interface that allows users to ask questions and explore their planning data. It is ideal for existing IBM Planning Analytics clients looking to extend the value of their current environment.

