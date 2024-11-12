Transform your sales, finance workflows with Learning Curve, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant

Automating routine, document-heavy tasks.

They may have different business objectives, but sales and finance professionals have one thing in common: they both know the challenges of managing time-consuming document-related tasks. Whether you are a sales representative or a member of a finance team, all you’ve known involves spending hours extracting data from source documents to create sales presentations or financial reports.

All the while, you could have been concentrating on high-impact, strategic initiatives. Enter Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, a powerful tool that automates these essential but tedious tasks, freeing sales and finance team members to focus on other core activities that drive success.

What is Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant?

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is a tireless AI-powered assistant designed to help you handle some of the most time-consuming document tasks professionals face today.

With powerful features like automatic summarisation and precise data extraction, breaking down extensive documentation becomes a simple task. Whether that means a salesperson distils large volumes of product literature into an impactful sales deck or a finance professional extracts key points from reams of financial data to present a laser-focused report.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant saves both sales and finance professionals hours of manual work. It takes away tedious tasks and allows you to increase your efficiency and accuracy. The benefits are hard to ignore: increased productivity, reduced human error and letting teams focus on what matters most in sales and finance. This includes doing high-value work like financial decision-making and developing client relationships.

A new workflow for sales and finance teams

Recently, global consulting firm Pfeiffer Consulting prepared a research and benchmarking project on the benefits of Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant. The main aim of the research was to analyse and document the efficiency and productivity gains of Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant for knowledge workers compared to their traditional manual workflow.

Using market-tested productivity benchmarks, Pfeiffer Consulting studied how long experienced sales and finance operators took to manually execute specific tasks, and how much faster these same tasks were executed with the help of Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant. For these teams, it was a game-changer. Gone was the feeling of being overwhelmed with document-related tasks – reviewing product specs, analysing financial reports, structuring presentations and preparing client communication.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant in action: Sales use cases

Let’s drill down into how Adobe Acrobat Assistant helps sales team members.

Streamlined document summaries

One of the standout features for sales teams is streamlined document summarisation, where a lengthy report can be distilled into a concise, client-ready summary in minutes.

According to the Pfeiffer report, typical tasks that previously took 46 minutes to review and summarise could now be finished in under 12 minutes. That’s almost a quarter of the time! This remarkable time reduction allows sales teams to pivot quickly to prospecting and pipeline building, key items for strategic growth.

Efficient presentations

Creating presentations, another critical sales task that helps you close deals, also received a boost from Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant. Sales reps could now assemble presentations in record time by pulling key points from various documents and organising them directly into sales decks.

Think how valuable this could be during fast-paced sales cycles. Imagine creating tailored, professional presentations without the usual manual effort.

Improved client communication

With Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, communication also improved as sales operatives could now draft client e-mails that summarised the key points of proposals or sales reports. No more agonising over the right word choice or deciding which summary points to emphasise.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant in action: Finance use cases

For finance teams, the benefits were just as impactful.

Speedy financial analysis and reporting

Finance professionals could be forgiven for accepting that the only way to produce quality financial reports is slowly and painstakingly. After all, this has been the only way to do the work until now. However, with Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, speed is vastly improved, with no loss of accuracy.

According to the Pfeiffer report, in one benchmark example, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant reduced the time required to review and summarise an earnings report from two hours to just 40 minutes! This type of productivity improvement is a game-changer.

Improved data extraction and accuracy

Every finance professional knows the strenuous demands of accurate data extraction, especially with large documents when the stakes are high. Data extraction is another critical area in which Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant shines. The tool can accurately pull key metrics, compliance terms, revenue figures and other essential data directly from dense documents so that you can submit your report with confidence.

Compliance and audit preparation

Compliance is part of the territory for finance professionals. But, with Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, finance teams can easily identify, organise and structure compliance information from large reports, streamlining audit preparations and minimising regulatory risks.

Key benefits of Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant for sales and finance

There are several benefits that come from using Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant.

Increased productivity

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant delivers a significant boost in productivity. In the fiercely competitive world of modern business, incremental increases in the productivity levels of different teams make companies rise to the top.

Sales teams can spend more time on client engagement and closing deals, while finance professionals gain extra hours for other important work like strategic planning. This increase in productivity allows both departments to achieve better output in a fraction of the time.

Accuracy and consistency

Manual data handling often comes with a risk of error, particularly when processing complex or detailed documents. Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant minimises these risks by pulling information with precision and consistency. This reliability is crucial for building trust with clients and stakeholders

Security and confidentiality

Security and confidentiality are top priorities for Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, especially given the sensitive information that sales and finance teams manage.

Adobe processes all data in the cloud with advanced encryption, making sure that documents stay confidential and secure throughout the workflow. This robust data protection aligns with industry standards, giving finance teams peace of mind when handling client financials or regulatory documents.

Tips for successful integration

To fully unlock the benefits of Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, integrating it effectively into daily workflows is essential. For sales and finance teams, practical steps can make a big difference. Start by using Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant for initial document reviews. Its summarisation capabilities allow teams to quickly grasp the key points of lengthy reports or contracts without getting bogged down in details.

Sales reps can rely on Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant to draft the first version of client proposals or presentation materials, saving time and ensuring accuracy. Finance professionals, on the other hand, can streamline report preparation by letting the assistant pull out essential metrics and compliance terms, creating a solid foundation for data-driven insights.

The bottom line

Despite the stream of new tools on the market, not many can demonstrably show how they can ramp up productivity by obliterating long-held task completion times. With Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, automating routine, document-heavy tasks will save teams hours each week, allowing them to shift to more meaningful, high-impact tasks.

Sources

https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2024/06/12/pfeiffer-report-acrobat-ai-assistant-helps-knowledge-workers-complete-document-related-tasks-4x-faster-average