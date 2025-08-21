Transformative stock management reporting by Keyrus

Stock management reporting.

In a strategic move to strengthen its operational efficiency and data capabilities, a leading South African tyre manufacturer partnered with Keyrus, which positions itself as a global leader in data intelligence, to significantly upgrade its Tableau reporting environment. This partnership has not only streamlined the manufacturer’s stock management but also delivered critical improvements in business insights and decision-making agility.

The challenge: Limited visibility and manual reporting bottlenecks

The customer, a renowned name in tyre manufacturing and distribution, faced increasing challenges with stock availability, visibility and warehouse planning. The company was heavily reliant on time-consuming Excel reports for inventory monitoring and forecasting, lacking in real-time insights.

The management was well aware of the need to modernise the company’s reporting and analytics systems to keep up with demand and to deliver better outcomes across the value chain.

With a clear need for streamlined data pipelines and integrated dashboards, the business sought a solution that would empower operational managers and executive teams with the right data at the right time.

The solution: Optimised Tableau reporting and analytics

Keyrus stepped in as a trusted data strategy and analytics consultancy to redesign this customer’s Tableau ecosystem and elevate reporting standards. The engagement was rooted in co-creating a scalable, sustainable analytics solution – backed by Keyrus' extensive technical expertise and advisory capabilities.

Through collaborative workshops, Keyrus assisted in reframing the customer’s KPIs and reporting logic. Key deliverables included:

Enhanced dashboards tailored to executives and operational managers.

Standardised data models and automated Tableau pipelines.

Consolidation of warehouse inventory data to improve stock forecasting.

An optimised governance model for performance and future extensibility.

“The customer didn’t just want better visuals, they wanted better decisions. The Keyrus team spearheaded the definition of measurables to be tracked and made sure their interpretation was clear and straightforward,” says Adam Walker, General Manager at Keyrus.

The benefits: Real-time insights, reduced risk and smarter planning

Since implementation, the manufacturer has reported measurable improvements in reporting quality, speed and decision-making confidence. Operational teams can now proactively manage warehouse stock levels and identify shortages before they become supply chain issues. Automated Tableau dashboards save hours previously spent on manual Excel-based reporting.

Key business outcomes of this reporting transformation include:

Enhanced decision-making for stock management and logistics. Faster reporting cycles, improving agility across departments. Increased stakeholder confidence through executive-ready dashboards. Future-ready analytics foundation for further AI and forecasting innovations.

“Keyrus didn’t just deliver a technical solution – they brought clarity to our data strategy. Their consultative approach helped us define metrics that move the needle for our business,” remarked the customer’s senior manager.

“Thanks to mutual trust and a well-established partnership, our customer gained the confidence to modernise its reporting platform. Keyrus’ expertise propelled our customer to move beyond dashboards to a truly data-driven organisation. The transition was seamless, the results immediate and a great foundation for the customer’s future growth,” summarised Walker.

