Transforming patient care with a unified health record

Janice Naidoo, Founder, Medi Diary.

Patient health records across both the public and private healthcare sector still often rely on physical folders locked in facility filing rooms, not in a patient’s hand or on a secure digital platform. When patients move between clinics, provinces, specialists and healthcare facilities, their records don’t follow, forcing each new practitioner to start without the information they need and leaving every new doctor to make decisions in the dark.

The problem with fragmented records is how it puts patients at risk. Missed allergies, duplicated tests, drug interactions and delayed diagnoses – especially for chronic disease patients managing multiple providers – are more likely to occur. The repeat tests, dangerous interactions and preventable deterioration are paid for entirely by the patient.

“The challenge with medical record fragmentation is that it is more than just an administrative inconvenience,” says Janice Naidoo, Founder of Medi Diary. “It is a clinical risk. Doctors are doing their best with incomplete information and patients are suffering for it. This gap between patient and practitioner led to the development of Medi Diary, an AI-powered, offline-first health platform designed to consolidate patient data in one accessible space.”

Medi Diary is built on the principle that a patient’s health record belongs to them, not to a facility or a filing system. The platform is designed to operate across three portals sharing a single unified patient record in real-time. The Patient Portal will give patients complete ownership of their lifetime health narrative across every diagnosis, medication, test result, allergy and vital sign, shareable instantly via a QR code or URL to any healthcare provider. For pensioners and the unemployed, the platform will be free.

“We’re building this for everyone,” says Naidoo. “Whether you’re in a Sandton private hospital, a rural Eastern Cape clinic or a field hospital, your record should be accessible and easily shared. It is a transformative tool that allows patients to feel more in control of their health, and for practitioners to gain a more holistic view of their patients.”

The Professional Portal will provide verified healthcare providers with instant access to a patient’s complete history whenever it is granted. AI-generated clinical summaries distil complex, multi-year histories into a single-click overview, saving meaningful consultation time and allowing doctors to focus on care rather than reconstruction. The Telehealth Portal completes the picture, enabling secure virtual consultations where the doctor arrives already informed and prepared.

What separates Medi Diary from existing solutions is the foundation on which it is being built. The platform is offline-first, meaning it won’t require a stable internet connection to function – ensuring it can reach every South African in a country where connectivity remains concentrated in urban areas. It is also designed to integrate Health Lineage AI, connecting family health records across generations to flag inherited disease risk before symptoms appear, giving clinicians the predictive layer that fragmented systems have never been able to provide.

“Once a doctor has seen what a complete patient record makes possible, they won’t want to go back,” says Naidoo. “And patients? Well, they are given the opportunity to build a cohesive medical picture they can easily share with practitioners and a deep sense of control over their health and care.”

Medi Diary is currently in active development, with a proof of concept validating the core architecture and patient record model. Protected under South African provisional patent no 2025/10081, with international filings underway in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, it is modernising how patients and providers share healthcare information and building a foundation on which better outcomes, lower costs and a functional National Health Insurance system all depend.