Transforming teaching in the technological age

Lars van Tonder, chief operating officer of the IMM Graduate School.

Chalkboards are long a relic of the past, much to the relief of those who remember dodging heavy erasers and cringing at the sound of nails scraping across the board.

In their place, classrooms have embraced modern technology −tablets, projectors, interactive whiteboards and virtual learning platforms − transforming how students engage with their education and bringing innovation to the forefront of learning.

Soon, this technology will be augmented by artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, machine learning and robot-assisted learning. It’s not entirely far-fetched to imagine being taught by a robot that can easily translate from one language to another – particularly vital in a multilingual country like South Africa – or even assist students to research more effectively.

AI has already started to make its mark on education, with educators now needing to be more vigilant for assignments generated using tools like Google's Gemini and ChatGPT.

The rise of machine learning also brings the risk of bias. If the data fed into these systems is skewed or limited to one perspective, the AI will continue to learn and replicate that narrow viewpoint, amplifying potential inaccuracies and reinforcing unbalanced narratives.

Technology alone is not enough if it doesn't reach everyone.

Another pressing challenge is data privacy, with machines needing to be trained to safeguard personal information in line with relevant legislation, notably South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act. Ensuring AI systems can effectively protect sensitive data is crucial to maintaining user trust and compliance with legal standards.

Many people are also worried about having their job roles replaced by technology in general and AI in particular. While that is true for certain jobs, history has shown us that the net effect is actually an increase in human work opportunities, just in different roles than we may expect.

In relation to education and the classroom itself, the question remains: Is this new technology friend or foe?

Whatever your feelings about this question, one thing is sure, in our modern connected world, there is no escaping it.

The fifth industrial revolution presents a unique opportunity to enhance teaching and learning by leveraging technology in a human-centric way that augments and assists, rather than replaces, traditional methods.

One of the most exciting advancements is augmented reality (AR), which combines digital information with the physical world.

AR allows students to embark on virtual tours of places and countries they may never have the chance to visit in person.

These immersive experiences can transform the way subjects like history and geography are taught, providing a much richer and more engaging perspective than textbooks alone. This technology can also be accessed through various devices, from smartphones to smart glasses.

According to a recent article published by the Axon Park virtual reality (VR) platform dedicated to enhancing education through technology and immersive experiences, using technology in the gamification of education is turning learning into an engaging and playful experience.

Incorporating game-like elements (challenge, play and reward) in a non-game setting like a classroom not only enhances performance, but also boosts user engagement, improves memory recall, increases motivation and elevates homework completion rates.

The popular language app and educational technology company Duolingo is just one of the frontrunners in using gamification to great success, incorporating interactive gameplay into not only its bite-sized language tutorials, but other Duolingo courses for maths, music and other subjects.

Robotic-assisted learning is another accessible and engaging way to use technology to explore key subjects, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

By interacting with robotics, learners can apply their theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios, enhancing their understanding of the subject matter and developing practical skills. This approach provides instant, constructive feedback for finding tangible solutions throughout the interaction.

However, practising on your robot "teacher" may not always be the most effective method.

What enables all this technology is, of course, AI, which has quickly become ubiquitous in our everyday lives over the last five years, even if you don’t realise it.

From ChatGPT, Gemini and Microsoft's Copilot AI assistants, to hundreds of different image and audio generators, AI assists us in everything from saving a PDF on Adobe Acrobat, to booking a doctor's appointment online, and transforming business, art, commerce and, yes, education in ways we are just beginning to understand.

The recurring theme across these emerging technologies is interactivity. The innovations outlined here can greatly enhance teaching, but the human touch remains crucial for nurturing critical thinking, providing emotional support and offering guidance.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a severe issue: South Africa lost an entire matric class due to the lack of digital connectivity, which prevented learners from accessing virtual education. If we, as educators, parents and citizens, don't address this problem, we risk widening the digital divide and deepening inequality in the country. Technology alone is not enough if it doesn't reach everyone.

To tackle this challenge, we must focus on key areas: building strong broadband infrastructure in all educational institutions, training educators to effectively use these tools (which will also help them future-proof their careers), and making significant investments in young people.

Without these efforts, education, learners − from preschoolers to postgraduates − and the broader culture of learning will be left behind. Embracing and understanding new technologies is essential to moving forward.