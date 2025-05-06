Transforming training at CMC Networks with NIL Data South Africa and Go Fourth

Sue Lewis, VP of Human Resources at CMC Networks.

CMC Networks, which positions itself as a global leader in networking solutions, has successfully transformed its training approach through a strategic partnership with NIL Data South Africa and Go Fourth. The company faced some challenges in training its engineers, which led to developing a unique approach that has transformed its workforce and enhanced its competitive edge.

Challenges in training

Sue Lewis, VP of Human Resources at CMC Networks, described the company's initial challenges. "Our previous approach was to send our engineers to training providers off-site for four or five days. They would write the exam, but we did not always achieve the results we had hoped for. The time away from their workplace also created operational pressures," she explained. This approach was not yielding the desired outcomes and the company needed a more effective solution.

Innovative solutions

Lee-Ann Major, HR and Training Manager at NIL Data South Africa and Go Fourth, played a pivotal role in developing the new training approach and elaborated on the solution. "We found that self-directed online learning, supported by coaches over a longer period, typically three or four months, was far more effective. This approach allowed us to customise the training to meet the specific needs of CMC Networks," she said.

The new methodology involved a combination of e-learning, mock exams and instructor-led sessions focused on addressing gaps in knowledge. "We built in mock exams to check that the learners had done the work and to find the gaps that they were struggling with. This helped us achieve a higher pass rate," Major added.

B-BBEE compliance

One of the key objectives for CMC Networks was to optimise its expenditure on skills development from a B-BBEE (broad-based black economic empowerment) point of view. Lewis explained: "We've been level one for the fifth year in a row, and our points for skills development was a key element in the overall scorecard.”

Major's programme was able to wrap a professional qualification around vendor-specific training, which allowed CMC Networks to claim not only the direct course costs but also include salaries for permanent employees and stipends for unemployed individuals. "This ticked the boxes in terms of professional qualification, giving the learners confidence and foundational knowledge, leading to a 100% pass rate," Lewis noted.

Hands-on training approach

The hands-on training approach was a key component of the programme's success. Major explained: "We assist the learners as they complete certain milestones, ensuring they are on track. Our instructors are experts in the field, bringing practical elements to the training so that by the time the learners leave, they can apply the knowledge in the workplace."

Lewis added: "The quality of the administrative support and the dedication of the instructors are incredible. It's a well-structured programme with ongoing evaluation until the learners are ready to pass."

Return on investment

The customised training programmes have provided a significant return on investment for CMC Networks. Lewis highlighted three key areas: "Firstly, B-BBEE level one compliance is a very important requirement for our local enterprise customers. Secondly, global certification demonstrates our competence to international customers. Thirdly, it's a retention strategy. When people feel that you're investing in their personal career development, it enhances employee engagement and loyalty."

Lewis offered valuable advice for other companies looking to implement similar programmes.

Start with your business strategy and conduct a skills audit. Don't rely solely on certification; perform practical assessments of competence. B-BBEE can be turned into a real business differentiation if done properly.

"Put a lot of effort into the quality of your recruitment, especially of unemployed youth, and be very specific clear about expectations in the onboarding process.”

Major emphasised the importance of management involvement. "You need to get buy-in from the managers of the delegates on the training and have an account manager from the training provider who is available to address concerns immediately."

The innovative approach, combined with hands-on training and B-BBEE compliance, has set a new standard in the industry. Lewis summed up the success of the programme by saying: "NIL Data and Go Fourth’s robust, quality, business-aligned training ticks all the boxes. It really does elevate us as an employer of choice.”

