Transitioning from Microsoft EA to CSP

Microsoft’s strategic shift

Microsoft is changing the way organisations consume and manage their cloud services. For years, the Enterprise Agreement (EA) was the go-to model for enterprises, offering volume licensing across Microsoft’s suite of products and committed Azure consumption at pre-agreed levels.

But today, that model is being re-evaluated.

With the rise of agile, cloud-native infrastructure and growing pressure on IT leaders to do more with less, Microsoft is actively encouraging EA clients to transition to the CSP model.

This shift impacts two key areas:

Licensing – Moving from rigid, multi-year volume licensing to flexible subscription terms.

– Moving from rigid, multi-year volume licensing to flexible subscription terms. Azure consumption – Transitioning from upfront Azure monetary commitments under EA to usage-based, partner-optimised billing under CSP.

The move reflects a broader strategy: enable businesses to be more flexible, more cost-efficient and more cloud-ready – without the limitations of long-term, rigid contracts or fixed Azure spend commitments that don’t match actual usage.

Why Microsoft is encouraging the shift

Microsoft’s move away from the traditional EA model is part of a broader effort to modernise how organisations consume its services. There are several key drivers behind this change – and they apply to both licensing and Azure consumption:

Licensing simplification – Streamline agreements by replacing complex, multi-year EA contracts with more flexible subscription terms.

– Streamline agreements by replacing complex, multi-year EA contracts with more flexible subscription terms. Support for cloud-first strategies – Align licensing and Azure billing models to better suit agile, cloud-native environments.

– Align licensing and Azure billing models to better suit agile, cloud-native environments. Encouraging flexibility – Enable seat-based licensing changes within defined windows and allow Azure services to scale up or down based on real-time business needs.

– Enable seat-based licensing changes within defined windows and allow Azure services to scale up or down based on real-time business needs. Partner ecosystem enablement – Leverage CSP partners to provide proactive optimisation, not just for licences but also for Azure cost management, reserved instance planning and workload scaling.

In short, Microsoft sees CSP as the future: a model better suited to dynamic licensing requirements and variable Azure workloads, ensuring organisations pay only for what they use while having the agility to adopt new services quickly.

CSP vs EA: What’s the difference?

While both the EA and CSP models give you access to Microsoft’s full product and cloud portfolio, the way they handle licensing and Azure consumption is fundamentally different. Understanding these differences is key to making the right choice for your organisation.

The tables below break down how each model approaches contract terms, billing, flexibility and support – for both licensing and Azure usage.

Licensing comparison:

Azure consumption comparison:

Benefits of moving to CSP

The advantages of the CSP model go beyond simplified licensing. By addressing both seat-based licensing and Azure consumption, CSP provides a unified approach to managing your Microsoft environment. Here’s how it can transform the way you operate:

Cost control and transparency – Pay only for what you use, whether it’s seat-based licensing or Azure services, with monthly invoicing and no unnecessary upfront commitments.

– Pay only for what you use, whether it’s seat-based licensing or Azure services, with monthly invoicing and no unnecessary upfront commitments. Operational agility – Adjust licences within defined terms and scale Azure resources on demand to match real-time workload requirements.

– Adjust licences within defined terms and scale Azure resources on demand to match real-time workload requirements. Simplified renewals – Eliminate complex, multi-year renewal negotiations for both licensing and Azure commitments.

– Eliminate complex, multi-year renewal negotiations for both licensing and Azure commitments. Access to the full Microsoft cloud stack – From Microsoft 365 to Azure PaaS and IaaS, all major Microsoft services are available via CSP.

– From Microsoft 365 to Azure PaaS and IaaS, all major Microsoft services are available via CSP. Proactive Azure cost optimisation – Partners can monitor Azure usage in real-time, implement reserved instance or savings plan strategies and right-size workloads to avoid overspend.

– Partners can monitor Azure usage in real-time, implement reserved instance or savings plan strategies and right-size workloads to avoid overspend. Closer, more strategic support – Partner-led advisory ensures your licensing and Azure environment are continually aligned with business goals.

With these benefits in mind, organisations often want to know how the CSP model works in practice – and what it means for existing agreements, services and support. The following frequently asked questions address the most common points discussed with clients considering an EA-to-CSP transition.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Why partner with Ascent Technology for EA-to-CSP transitions

Understanding the CSP model is just the first step. The real value comes from partnering with an expert that can ensure your transition is smooth, cost‑optimised and aligned with your business goals.

This is where Ascent Technology's expertise makes the difference – delivering enterprise-grade value without the enterprise-level complexity or cost.

Transitioning from EA to CSP is more than a licensing change – it’s an opportunity to rethink how your Microsoft environment is purchased, managed and optimised. That means aligning both your licensing strategy and Azure consumption model with your business goals.

Ascent Technology offers:

Expertise in Microsoft licensing and cloud strategy

Consulting-led, data platform architecture-aware engagement

Secure, seamless transition process

Optimised cost structures

Ongoing strategic support

