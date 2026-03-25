Transport management systems: Why implementation fails without the right skills

Transport Forum, March 2026.

South Africa’s transport and logistics sector is rapidly adopting digital technologies – including transport management systems (TMS), fleet management platforms and integrated ERP solutions.

Yet despite these investments, many organisations struggle to realise the expected value from these systems. Implementations are completed, but operational impact often falls short.

At the recent Technology Innovation in Transport and Logistics Forum 2026 in Johannesburg, this issue was addressed directly.

“We don’t have a technology problem – we have a skills gap problem,” said Dr Sebonkile Thaba, Deputy Head of Department of Transport and Supply Chain Management at the University of Johannesburg.

As organisations invest in TMS and fleet management systems, they increasingly require professionals who understand real workflows, integrated business processes and data-driven decision-making.

However, many teams lack this operational capability. This leads to underutilised systems, delayed implementations and increased operational risk.

“Our goal is simple – bring real business systems into the classroom,” said Ilia Shikhov, Founder of Rise SA Business Solutions.

To address this challenge, Rise SA Business Solutions is leading an initiative, together with the University of Johannesburg and industry partners, to bring real operational environments into education.

Students work directly with enterprise systems, operational data and real business scenarios through modules in supply chain management, fleet management and transport management systems (TMS).

Rather than learning theory alone, they work inside real systems – developing an understanding of how operations connect to business outcomes.

This is where the concept of work-ready professionals becomes critical.

The goal is not simply to educate, but to develop professionals who can operate systems from day one – understanding processes, data and decision-making in real operational contexts.

Proven results: How TMS improves efficiency, costs and operations at scale.

The impact of properly implemented transport management systems is well documented globally.

In large-scale operations, organisations report measurable improvements in efficiency, utilisation and cost reduction – including reduced idle time, fewer empty runs, faster reporting and significant operational savings.

Practical application: From systems to real operations

To support organisations in turning system implementation into real operational results, Rise SA Business Solutions provides a transport and fleet management system designed for complex transport environments.

The system enables companies to manage fleet operations, transport orders and real-time execution within a single platform – connecting planning, dispatch, monitoring and reporting.

Key capabilities include:

Fleet planning and route optimisation

Transport order execution and control

Real-time visibility across operations

Integration with ERP, GPS and telematics systems

Driver communication through mobile applications

This approach ensures that technology is not only implemented, but actually used to drive measurable operational performance.

Explore how the system works in practice: https://risebiz.co.za/fleet-management-system

“Technology on its own does not create value – it is how it is used in real operations that matters,” Shikhov added.

A key element of this approach is collaboration with industry partners, ensuring that systems and training are aligned with real operational environments.

Students regularly present their work to industry professionals, receiving practical feedback and refining their understanding of how systems perform in real business conditions.

Industry is therefore not only a consumer of talent, but an active participant in developing it.

Closing the gap between system implementation and operational performance requires real collaboration between universities, technology providers and industry.

“We need industry not just as employers, but as co-creators of talent,” Thaba noted.

Only through this collaboration can we move from implementation to real operational capability – and build work-ready professionals for South Africa’s transport industry.

Organisations looking to improve fleet performance or explore system implementation can learn more here.

Or get in touch with the Rise SA team: https://risebiz.co.za/contact