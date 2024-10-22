TransUnion Africa taps Muller to lead data, analytics

Gerhard Muller, chief data and analytics officer, TransUnion Africa.

TransUnion Africa has promoted Gerhard Muller to the position of chief data and analytics officer.

He joined the company in February 2020, as the leader of the data science and analytics (DSA) capability.

In the newly-created role, the company says Muller will lead the data and analytics department across Africa, while also joining the TransUnion Africa executive team.

“I am incredibly honoured to take on this new role and lead such a talented team. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver data-driven solutions that empower our clients to make informed decisions,” says Muller.

With experience in the financial services industry, Muller has held several key roles, including associate director at PwC SA, where he established an artificial intelligence competency within risk assurance services, developing technical capabilities and infrastructure.

He also spent five years at Standard Bank as the head of unsecured credit originations and head of credit card originations, where he led teams responsible for credit risk strategies and advanced analytics for unsecured lending portfolios. Earlier in his career, he served as an analyst at Nedbank, managing direct marketing campaigns on the personal loans book.

According to the company, his wealth of experience has been instrumental in transforming TransUnion’s DSA function across Africa.

The newly-enhanced data and analytics department will oversee the full value chain of data – from acquisition to analysis, modelling and insights. Muller will also work closely with other functional areas and continue collaborating with the solutions, sales and operations teams to develop innovative, efficient solutions for TransUnion's clients.

Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa, comments: “His leadership and strategic vision have had a reflective impact on the business, and I am confident that in his new role, he will continue to elevate TransUnion’s data-driven innovations and contribute to our growth.”