Treasury invites online tips for 2024 Budget

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

National Treasury is inviting members of the public to share their suggestions for the upcoming budget online or via its social media platforms.

This, as finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to deliver the 2024 National Budget Speech in February.

The annual #TipsForMinFin campaign gives South Africans the opportunity to engage with the finance minister and voice their suggestions on the national budget.

In a statement, Treasury says the budget allocation aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable amid limited resources.

Resultantly, people are requested to submit their views on municipal finances, government spending priorities, addressing a large budget deficit, stabilising state-owned entity finances, managing the energy crisis, tax revenues and debt sustainability.

Treasury advises the public to keep contributions concise and to the point.

Contributions may be sent through to the Treasury website. Alternatively, budget tips may be submitted via Treasury’s X (formerly Twitter) account @TreasuryRSA, LinkedIn, TikTok @TreasuryRSA or Facebook.

The closing date for submissions is 11 February.

Budget 2024 will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, 21 February.