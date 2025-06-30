Trend Micro, Dell, NVIDIA partner on AI-powered cyber security

Trend Micro, in collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, has released a suite of OEM appliances to support AI-powered infrastructure.

Cyber security firm Trend Micro has partnered with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA to deliver a suite of co-developed, pre-approved original equipment manufacturer (OEM) appliances aimed at securing AI-driven infrastructure solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Trend Micro is launching the Trend Vision One Sovereign Private Cloud, developed in partnership with Dell. The offering is designed for rapid deployment, providing a pre-integrated package that includes software, hardware, support and deployment services.

The package also includes Trend Vision One, Trend Micro’s AI-powered cyber security platform, which features cyber risk exposure management and extended detection and response capabilities.

Dell contributes scalable infrastructure through Dell PowerFlex, a high-performance, software-defined storage platform designed to support diverse enterprise workloads.

NVIDIA enables the platform with its Morpheus cyber security AI framework and NVIDIA NIM micro-services, delivering real-time, GPU-accelerated threat detection and AI-driven analysis.

In a joint statement, the companies say the combined technologies can simplify adoption, accelerate time to value and help close security and skills gaps across increasingly complex IT environments.

“Mounting cyber risks and AI-enabled adversaries are pushing enterprises and OEMs to secure distributed, hybrid and edge environments,” the statement read. “However, IT complexity and integration challenges often hinder adoption and increase exposure to threats.”

Trend Micro has emphasised growing demand for pre-validated, co-engineered solutions that remove the burden of “DIY security”.

According to the company, the new offerings are fully customisable to meet the unique requirements of enterprise IT environments.

Security can’t just be integrated – it must be intelligent, said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro.

“We understand that IT teams are stretched thin. That's why our platform is designed to automate, streamline and unify security operations – whether in the cloud, on-premises, hybrid environments or even air-gapped systems. Our goal is to meet customers where they are, and that same philosophy drives our strategic alliances."

The joint solutions are optimised for a wide range of deployment scenarios, including cloud-native, hybrid and air-gapped systems, making them suitable for industries with stringent regulatory or performance requirements.