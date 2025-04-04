Trend Micro spills 'secret sauce' of its open source AI model

Trend Micro and NVIDIA have announced Trend Cybertron’s availability in open source.

Global cyber security firm Trend Micro has made its AI model and agent framework, Trend Cybertron, available in open source. The model is designed to accelerate the development of autonomous cyber security agents.

Trend Cybertron Open Source is the name given to select components of Trend Cybertron, available as open source through the NVIDIA NIM Catalogue, Hugging Face and GitHub sites.

NVIDIA provided support and AI micro-services for developing and deploying the model. Trend Micro trained and optimised the Trend Cybertron model for inference using NVIDIA DGX supercomputing to reduce the time required to fine-tune the model.

The model is fine-tuned using Llama 3.1 and supports rapid, reliable deployment with NVIDIA NIM inference micro-services on NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure.

The company describes Trend Cybertron as one of the first specialised cyber security large language models that provides access to advanced cyber security capabilities at no cost; however, the use of NVIDIA infrastructure, such as GPUs, may involve associated costs.

According to a statement released by the companies, Trend Cybertron is designed to proactively manage risk, leveraging threat intelligence from over 250 million sensors globally.

An excerpt from the statement reads: “It interprets user queries, generates actionable plans and performs a holistic risk assessment by retrieving real-time cyber security intelligence from Trend Micro’s cloud, ultimately providing tailored recommendations and best practices to secure an enterprise's AI systems.”

Zaheer Ebrahim, solutions architect at Trend Micro MEA, says: “The secret sauce of Trend Cybertron is the data it continuously learns from, fine-tuned for optimised threat detection and mitigation. By bringing to bear the very highest quality threat data and NVIDIA’s industry-leading AI expertise, we’ve made proactive security a reality, enabling us to predict and prevent threats like never before.”

Game-changer for SA

Ebrahim adds the open sourcing of Trend Cybertron is a game-changer for South Africa. “Amid budget pressures, resourcing challenges and a significant skills gap in cyber security, this initiative provides IT leaders with access to cutting-edge tools available as open source. It empowers local businesses to enhance their security posture and mitigate threats proactively, making our digital landscape safer and more resilient."

Pat Lee, VP, strategic enterprise partnerships at NVIDIA, adds: “With the ability to understand, reason and take action, AI agents give organisations a powerful new cyber security tool. Agentic AI security agents can analyse massive amounts of data in real-time to detect potential threats, adapt dynamically and respond autonomously."

Trend Cybertron currently consists of an 8 billion-parameter AI model and an initial specialised AI agent, with additional models and agents in development to expand its cyber security capabilities.

Trend Micro says there are plans in place to roll out a 70 billion-parameter version of the model.