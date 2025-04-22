TRINEXIA SA: Driving cyber security excellence

Nicholas Applewhite, acting MD of TRINEXIA South Africa.

TRINEXIA South Africa, distributor of technology and forensic solutions, has confirmed its participation in the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit in Cape Town on 28 May at the CITCC, and in Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

ITWeb Security Summit 2025 As the cyber threat landscape becomes increasingly complex, it's critical that businesses, cyber security leaders and teams stay ahead. At the ITWeb Security Summit, the annual gathering of cyber security professionals, experts and thought leaders, we will unpack all the latest developments, the methods that attackers are using and best strategies to protect your digital assets. For more information and to register, click here.

TRINEXIA SA will showcase its unique approach to cyber security and highlight its partnerships with vendors that include Rapid7, CyberArk, ZeroFox and Anomali.

The cyber security specialist is a recognised distribution partner in a highly competitive market. It has established a portfolio of technologies designed to tackle the evolving cyber threat landscape.

These solutions focus on key areas such as advanced threat detection, incident response, access management and data protection.

The company says it leverages its core strength: its deep knowledge and understanding of the South African market and its commitment to supporting clients with on-the-ground expertise.

Its target market includes enterprise, fintech and government, and the company works with CISOs, CIOs and CTOs to ensure that every solution is tailored to meet specific challenges.

See also ITWeb marks 20th anniversary of its Security Summit

As the cyber security landscape continues to evolve, TRINEXIA continues to expand its partner and vendor network to provide clients with access to the latest technologies and trends. This vision is driven by the rapid rise of AI, data security advancements and identity access management, says TRINEXIA.

“We’re committed to empowering our clients to navigate the fast-evolving cyber landscape,” says Nicholas Applewhite, acting MD of TRINEXIA South Africa. “From AI and advanced data security to identity access management, the future of cyber security is filled with opportunities. TRINEXIA is dedicated to expanding our partner and vendor ecosystem to meet these challenges head-on.”

Applewhite adds that TRINEXIA’s presence at the summit is more than just a showcase – it’s a call to action.

“Together, we can unlock the potential of technology to build a secure, sustainable and innovative digital future for South Africa and the region.”