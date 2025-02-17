TrueNorth Group expands AI footprint with launch of Seizmic: We build AI agents, the future way of work

Building AI agents.

TrueNorth Group, which positions itself as a leader in data and AI consultancy, proudly announces its latest investment in Seizmic, an innovative subsidiary dedicated to advancing AI agents and advanced analytics for the office of finance. As organisations accelerate their digital transformation efforts, Seizmic is positioned to redefine the role of AI agents in the office of the CEO, delivering intelligent, autonomous solutions that enhance decision-making, streamline workflows and drive efficiency at scale.

Seizmic is a major step forward in what Gartner names the top tech trend for 2025 – agentic AI. Seizmic is creating autonomous machine "agents" that move beyond query-and-response generative AI agents (or chatbots) to perform enterprise-related tasks without human guidance. “TrueNorth Group will always be on the spear point of where technology is going, bringing the best of technology in a custom way to bring fast value to businesses across industries and functions,” said Hardus Odendaal, CEO of TrueNorth Group.

Embedding AI agents into workflows

One of the key differentiators of Seizmic's AI agents is their ability to embed seamlessly into existing business data and information. Seizmic offers the capability to integrate AI agents into existing datasets, whether it be Dynamics, Syspro, Sage, SAP, Oracle – and the list goes on. This integration ensures that businesses can leverage AI without disrupting their current workflows. By interacting with these agents in a conversational style, users can dig deeper into the data that has been mined for analytics and decision-making, making the process more intuitive and efficient.

"AI agents will become the primary way we interact with computers in the future," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

"With Seizmic, we are delivering AI-driven solutions that go beyond automation – they augment human intelligence, enabling businesses to make faster, more informed decisions in an increasingly data-driven world," added Odendaal.

AI agents: The future of work

AI agents are at the forefront of a significant transformation in modern business operations. Unlike traditional chatbots, which are primarily used for customer queries, AI agents are designed to perform a wide range of tasks autonomously or assist users in completing them. These intelligent agents leverage the power of generative AI to understand context, learn from interactions and make decisions, making them far more versatile and capable.

Revolutionising business with generative BI and AI-driven insights

Seizmic’s cutting-edge AI capabilities extend across multiple business functions, driving impact through:

Automated insights generation – AI agents analyse datasets to uncover key trends, identify anomalies and generate predictive forecasts, providing decision-makers with a proactive advantage.

– AI agents analyse datasets to uncover key trends, identify anomalies and generate predictive forecasts, providing decision-makers with a proactive advantage. Natural language generation (NLG) – Transforming raw data into human-readable insights, AI-driven BI tools generate comprehensive reports, summarising trends and recommendations in simple language.

– Transforming raw data into human-readable insights, AI-driven BI tools generate comprehensive reports, summarising trends and recommendations in simple language. Generative business intelligence – Gen BI utilises AI to automatically create data visualisations and insights from raw data sources.

– Gen BI utilises AI to automatically create data visualisations and insights from raw data sources. Personalised reports and dashboards – Adaptive BI tools tailor reports and analytics to individual user preferences, streamlining data interpretation for different teams and roles.

– Adaptive BI tools tailor reports and analytics to individual user preferences, streamlining data interpretation for different teams and roles. Scenario planning and forecasting – AI-powered predictive modelling allows businesses to simulate different strategies, anticipating how changes in pricing, marketing or operations might impact outcomes.

– AI-powered predictive modelling allows businesses to simulate different strategies, anticipating how changes in pricing, marketing or operations might impact outcomes. Proactive alerts and decision-making support – Instead of static reports, AI agents deliver real-time notifications on emerging trends and provide intelligent recommendations for immediate action.

The business case for AI agents: A future-ready strategy

According to Gartner, AI agents are transforming how businesses operate, shifting from reactive decision-making to predictive, autonomous action. Unlike current AI models that require prompts, agentic AI can act independently, making decisions and performing tasks autonomously. By 2028, it is expected that a third of enterprise software applications will incorporate agentic AI, enabling a substantial percentage of day-to-day work decisions to be made without human intervention.

Intelligent agents in AI are goal-driven software entities that use advanced AI techniques to complete tasks and achieve goals. They can receive instructions, create plans, use tools to complete tasks and produce dynamic outputs. Examples include AI agents, machine customers and multi-agent systems.

Seizmic: Powering the next era of business intelligence

TrueNorth Group’s expansion into AI agent solutions through Seizmic reflects its commitment to pioneering digital transformation across industries with a focus on the office of finance. As AI agents become integral to business strategy, Seizmic is leading the charge in redefining how enterprises harness AI for smarter, faster decision-making.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit seizmic.ai or contact info@seizmic.ai.