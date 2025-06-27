Trust becomes currency as LinkedIn gains ground

LinkedIn is emerging as a trusted voice among the bevy of social platforms.

Online professional network service LinkedIn has edged past Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram as the most utilised platform by brands.

This is according to World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck, detailing several key takeaways from the latest SA Social Media Landscape 2025 report.

Released by market research firm Ornico and World Wide Worx, in partnership with Ask Afrika, the 15th edition of the report shows SA’s social media landscape reflects the shifts in how people engage online.

Based on the data, there is a slow fragmentation of users’ attention, purpose and trust across platforms, marking a move away from the blanket ubiquity of earlier years.

The report is based on access to consumer data from the popular social networks and a corporate survey conducted among 143 of SA’s leading brands.

According to Goldstuck, trust has led the shift in users’ attitudes towards social media platforms, driven by the emergence of fake identities, fake videos and fake engagements.

Goldstuck said Facebook was dominant last year, with 78% of major corporations using it, and LinkedIn coming in second at 72%. It was followed by Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) at 56% and 51%, respectively.

However, LinkedIn is now the new number one, jumping from 72% of brands and companies using it, to 85%, he revealed. “This speaks to the trust issue. LinkedIn is emerging as a trusted voice,” he said, adding that users have somewhat lost that trust when it comes to Meta’s Facebook.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is a career-oriented social networking platform. Used primarily for professional networking and career development, the platform has over a billion members.

While Facebook has, to some extent, lost users’ trust, it can’t be discounted, emphasised Goldstuck.

“Use of the platform is rising but not as much as LinkedIn. Instagram also witnessed a significant rise, from 56% to 73%. X also had some gains, with usage coming from 51% to 58%.”

Sceptics abound

According to Goldstuck, the standout story is not one of upheaval, but of a population that is rethinking how and why it uses social platforms.

“People now use social media with a quest for purpose. Even if they don’t realise it, that’s what they want out of it.”

While engagement on social media in SA increased in the past, the report highlights that emotional attachment to social media is waning. For the first time, the survey found fewer South Africans feel compelled to check their feeds daily.

The report’s usage data reflects the share of Facebook users actively using the platform on a daily or weekly basis slipped from 53.8% in 2023, to 51.2% in 2024, and TikTok’s highly-active user rate jumped from 25.1%, to 32.4% over the same period.

It states: “Fewer people believe social platforms enhance their relationships or serve as important outlets for opinions.

“The steepest drop in enthusiasm is among the youth – the very group that once epitomised social media culture. All these indicators point to a more mature, sceptical and selective user base. In practice, this means audiences are no longer captive; they engage on their own terms.

“Brands now face the challenge of maintaining relevance with an audience that is increasingly discerning, forcing a strategic shift from chasing unlimited growth to sustaining genuine engagement.”

Video star

Looking to the next 12 months, Goldstuck noted that short-form video platform TikTok stands out as the top platform where brands and consumers are looking to be present.

This isn’t about trust but about user engagement and interest, he stated. “TikTok is way ahead of Facebook and LinkedIn, with only YouTube seeming to challenge it.”

The report shows TikTok surged ahead as the platform of choice for short-video consumption, reflecting its dominance in entertainment and youth culture.

“TikTok’s penetration jumped from 34% in 2023, to 38.6% in 2024, and its share of highly-active (daily or weekly) users climbed from 25.1%, to 32.4% – a clear sign of its growing grip on South Africans’ attention.”

In parallel, the report shows LinkedIn gained ground among professionals, expanding its influence in networking and business-to-business marketing. “Its penetration grew from 12.2%, to 15.8%, and high-frequency use rose from 6.6%, to 10.3%, reflecting more regular engagement on the platform.”

According to the report, Facebook’s steady decline continues in use and relevance across all demographics, mirroring changing tastes and a perception that it offers diminishing value.

Its overall user penetration fell from 59.6% in 2023, to 56.2% in 2024, and its highly-active user base contracted from 53.8%, to 51.2%.

WhatsApp remains the most widely used messaging app, with most South Africans using it daily. However, its penetration has dipped slightly as the market slowly diversifies.

“Alternatives like Telegram and the new Threads app are steadily gaining users, particularly among those drawn by promises of greater privacy, specialised utility, or simply the appeal of something novel.

“Telegram’s penetration, for example, rose from 10.3%, to 13% between 2023 and 2024, highlighting its growing appeal as a secure messaging alternative.

“These patterns suggest that the once unassailable leaders of social networking and messaging are being challenged by up-and-coming platforms that cater to more specific user needs and preferences,” according to the report.