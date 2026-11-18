JustCode – AI Mastery is a live, instructor-led coaching programme for delivery teams already using AI coding tools.

AI coding tools like Claude Code, GPT Codex or Copilot are now part of daily work in most delivery teams. What many engineering leaders still lack is a clear way to tell whether their team is using them well, and whether that use is improving over time.

When engineers each work out their own approach, quality depends on who wrote the prompt and who checked the output. This makes adoption harder to manage, and the return on investment more difficult to justify.

How JustCode – AI Mastery empowers your team

JustCode – AI Mastery is a live, instructor-led coaching programme for delivery teams already using AI coding tools.

Through eight live sessions and a closing hackathon, your team builds shared habits across the software development life cycle.

This includes:

Checking AI output against tests and acceptance criteria before it is accepted.

Agreeing where the tools can be trusted and where a person must review the work.

Recognising a poor output early, before it reaches the codebase.

Turning repeated work into shared skills the whole team can re-use.

During the programme, your team builds a prompt, agent and skills pack based on real practical work. It is a set of tools they can start using at work straight away, as well as a documented standard against which leadership can measure practice.

Tested on our own teams first

“Before offering the programme to clients, we put our own Solvers through it first,” says Botha van der Vyver, founder and CEO of JustSolve. “In October 2026, 28 people across five teams completed the two-month programme with two days of building with AI agents, and every team shipped a thin slice of working software.

“Our teams found that the tools sped up building, and that quality depended on how well people checked, governed and co-ordinated the work. Those are the habits that JustCode – AI Mastery builds, and your teams will need them too.”

If you are looking for a consistent, measurable way for your engineers to work with AI coding tools, JustCode – AI Mastery is a practical place to start.

Book a fit conversation with the JustSolve team to discuss your team’s current adoption stage and how the programme can turn your team’s use of AI coding tools into disciplined engineering practice, re-usable assets and real delivery value across the software development life cycle.