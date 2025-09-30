Turn your Windows 11 device refresh into a competitive advantage

Windows 11 - Your Tech Advantage.

2025 is being called the year of the ‘Windows 11 device refresh’, and the opportunity to stay ahead of the pack is quickly narrowing. The shift to Windows 11 devices is happening now: the new generation of Windows 11 PCs are often referred to as the most secure, the fastest and the most intelligent PCs yet – arriving with AI-powered features, built-in security protections and state-of-the-art creativity, it’s the Windows device you know, and more. Whether your company has already rolled out its Windows 11 device refresh program or is still finalising procurement, the critical question is no longer when you will move, but how quickly can your business turn this refresh into a competitive advantage.

Outdated hardware slows performance, increases maintenance costs and leaves companies exposed to cyber threats. The next few months are crucial – companies that delay their upgrade risk running devices that no longer receive security updates, experience poor performance and ultimately hinder operations. Planning a co-ordinated device refresh is essential to avoiding supplier shortages, reducing ongoing costs and enabling employees to use the latest tools without disrupting business operations.

Why Windows 11 device refresh matters

Refreshing to Windows 11 devices is about more than simply staying current. Industry guidance indicates that delays widen gaps in performance, security and compliance. For nearly a decade, Windows 10 was the world’s most popular operating system, until Windows 11 surpassed its traffic earlier this year. Ten years is a relatively standard time span for OS support, but this end-of-life scenario is particularly unique, given how many PCs will be exposed to security risks as a consequence of not being Windows 11 compatible. Microsoft’s planned end-of-support for Windows 10 means these machines will no longer receive critical patches, leaving systems vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Moving early allows IT teams to schedule upgrades strategically, avoid last-minute supply issues and take advantage of modern management tools that simplify deployment across a hybrid workforce.

Beyond risk management, migration unlocks immediate operational gains. Windows 11 devices are designed for the realities of a future work environment, which includes AI-driven software that requires faster boot times, improved power efficiency and seamless integration with cloud services.

Early adopters of Windows 11 devices have reported smoother remote collaboration and more stable performance, enabling staff to stay productive wherever they work.

What can businesses expect with the refresh to Windows 11 devices

Advanced security and compliance

Hardware-backed security: Windows 11 devices are powered by a TPM 2.0 chip and incorporates features like Secure Boot and Windows Hello for enhanced data protection and user authentication.

Zero-trust security model: The operating system on Windows 11 devices is designed around a zero-trust security approach, offering multiple layers of hardware-backed protection against evolving cyber threats and unauthorised access.

Enhanced productivity and collaboration

Modern multitasking: Features like Snap Layouts allow users of Windows 11 devices to organise open windows into structured groups, while virtual desktops enable the separation of workspaces, helping employees to focus and work more efficiently.

Seamless Microsoft 365 integration: Deeper integration with other Microsoft services like OneDrive and Outlook simplifies file sharing and collaboration.

Streamlined IT and device management

Cloud-based management: IT administrators can manage Windows 11 devices, security configurations and applications from a unified, central console using cloud-based tools.

Simplified deployment: Windows 11 devices are designed for straightforward, cost-effective deployment, featuring automated updates and granular control over applications and data.

Improved performance and user experience

Faster performance: Optimised resource management and faster load times result in better device performance, smoother multitasking and quicker access to files and applications on Windows 11 devices.

Android App support: For the first time, users can run Android apps on their desktops, expanding the functionality within the Windows 11 device and applications environment.

Companies that act now can not only safeguard their devices, systems and streamline operations, but also position themselves to leverage AI, cloud integration and modern security features ahead of their competitors. In a landscape where efficiency, resilience and innovation define success, the question isn’t whether to upgrade – it’s how quickly your organisation can turn this transition into a tangible advantage.

The end of Windows 10 support could be a springboard for growth. By implementing your Windows 11 device refresh now, you can avoid last-minute supply pressures, strengthen security and unlock the AI-driven features and cloud integrations your teams need to stay competitive. Axiz – which positions itself as the leading IT distributor across southern Africa – can help you choose the right Windows 11 device solutions and secure devices from trusted brands such as Dell, HP and Lenovo, ensuring a smooth transition and sustained productivity.

