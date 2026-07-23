Turning ERP risk into business confidence: Independent ERP assurance in practice

Leon Lodewyks, Managing Executive, South Africa, Inspired Testing. (Image: Inspired Testing)

Independent ERP assurance is not about proving that a programme should go live. It is about providing the evidence that enables executive teams to make informed decisions about whether the business is ready.

Large ERP programmes generate thousands of test results and hundreds of defects throughout implementation. While these metrics are important, they do not tell the whole story. Executive sponsors need to understand where business risk exists, whether that risk is reducing and whether critical operations can continue safely once the new platform is live.

Independent ERP testing provides that perspective. At Inspired Testing, a specialist software quality engineering and testing company, its experience across complex ERP transformation programmes has shown how technical testing outcomes can be translated into meaningful business assurance.

Data, performance and automation are common pressure points

Three areas consistently carry the greatest risk during ERP transformation: data migration, performance and ongoing change.

Data migration is often underestimated. A programme may technically go live while the business inherits incomplete, inaccurate, duplicated or incorrectly mapped data. Independent testing helps programme sponsors understand whether the information supporting the business is complete, reliable and fit for purpose.

Performance is another critical consideration. It is not enough to know that an ERP system works under normal conditions. Organisations need evidence that it can support the operational moments that matter most, including month-end close, payroll, batch processing, reporting cycles and periods of peak user demand. These are the points at which failure can create direct financial and operational consequences.

Automation also plays an increasingly important role. ERP environments continue to evolve after go-live through new releases, configuration changes, regulatory updates and business growth. Automated testing of repeatable business processes helps protect critical workflows while improving the speed and reliability of future change.

Turning programme risk into measurable evidence

Independent assurance delivers greatest value when it converts programme risk into objective evidence that executive teams can use to support decision-making.

This perspective has been developed through real programme experience. In retail, ERP transformation is directly connected to an organisation's ability to continue serving stores, customers, suppliers and distributed operations. During a large-scale retail ERP programme, independent assurance supported a strategically important transformation where the underlying systems carried material risk across supply chain, finance, master data and operational capabilities.

For the executive team, the priority was not simply whether the platform could go live. It was whether the business could continue operating during and after the transition. Independent assurance helped convert hidden programme risk into visible, actionable evidence before production.

The first cycle of system integration testing provided a measurable evidence base. A total of approximately 7 400 test cases were executed with 5% defects identified before production. More importantly, the defects highlighted where the greatest business risks existed.

Testing identified that 48% of defects were access-related defects linked to role-based access, user provisioning, transaction authorisations and segregation-of-duties controls. Resolving these issues before production reduced exposure to excessive access, blocked business users, unauthorised transactions and audit weaknesses.

A further 12% configuration defects affected business rules, master data, workflow behaviour and financial determination logic. Left unresolved, these issues could have affected financial postings, reporting outputs and downstream business processes.

Testing also uncovered 7% integration defects across SAP and connected systems, including incomplete data transfers, sequencing issues and error-handling gaps. These issues had the potential to disrupt order processing, invoicing, stock movement and financial reporting.

These were not isolated technical defects. Left unresolved, they had the potential to disrupt business-critical operations, delay customer orders, compromise financial reporting, expose the organisation to audit and compliance risks, and result in costly post go-live remediation.

Measuring progress, not just defect counts

Independent ERP assurance is not simply about identifying issues. It also demonstrates whether programme risk is reducing as remediation progresses.

In a later testing cycle, failed test outcomes were below 0.5%, providing a clear indication that corrective actions were improving programme stability. Trend information such as this gives executive teams greater confidence than defect counts alone because it demonstrates that residual risk is reducing as the programme moves closer to deployment.

Performance assurance provided further evidence of readiness. Testing confirmed that there were no deployment risks associated with planned data extraction volumes and demonstrated that the ERP environment could support target operational volumes across distributed operations. This validated that the platform was capable of operating at business scale rather than only under controlled functional testing conditions.

Automation also strengthened long-term assurance. Within one major finance work stream, 92% of unique business process steps had been automated, supporting broader regression coverage and providing more reliable validation across future testing cycles.

From technical testing to executive assurance

Executive teams are rarely looking for more test reports. They are looking for confidence that critical business operations will continue after go-live.

Independent ERP assurance provides that confidence by helping leaders understand which risks have been identified, whether those risks are reducing and whether the organisation has sufficient evidence to proceed.

Evidence such as test execution trends, defect analysis, performance outcomes and automation coverage provides a far clearer view of business readiness than implementation status alone. Without that evidence, organisations may only discover weaknesses when the business is already exposed.

Business confidence starts with evidence

As organisations continue modernising core business platforms and moving towards cloud-based ERP environments, independent assurance is becoming an increasingly important component of successful transformation.

Its value extends beyond identifying software defects. It provides objective evidence that business processes, data, integrations, controls and operational readiness have been validated together before production.

When organisations make go-live decisions based on evidence rather than assumptions, they significantly improve their ability to deliver successful ERP transformation with confidence.

Read the Inspired Testing companion press release: Why independent ERP testing matters: Building business confidence before go-live to explore why independent assurance has become a strategic capability for organisations undertaking complex ERP transformation programmes.