Turning foundations into everyday finance

Stacey Japhta, Associate Director: Head of Growth at Sybrin.

With more than 130 million people, Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country after Nigeria, and its financial sector has grown to match that scale. With an established banking sector, a national payment switch, instant payment capabilities and a mobile money ecosystem that has expanded at remarkable speed, Ethiopia is already deep into its digital journey.

“When people think about emerging financial markets, there is sometimes an assumption that they’re starting from scratch,” says Stacey Japhta, Associate Director: Head of Growth at Sybrin. “But Ethiopia isn’t starting its digital transformation; it’s entering a new phase.”

Ethiopia has historically been a protected banking market, and reforms opening the sector to foreign participation are set to change that. “Competition tends to push institutions to innovate,” says Japhta. Pressure is already building to bring transaction costs down and make it easier to open an account. “The banks that succeed won’t necessarily be the ones with the most technology,” she adds, “they’ll be the ones that use technology most effectively.”

Behind the screen

Payment processing and cheque clearing still rely heavily on manual work inside many Ethiopian financial institutions, even where customer channels are fully digital. For example, teams may still reconcile payments by hand, review exceptions and move information between systems.

“A payment isn’t truly end-to-end digital if it takes seconds for the customer but then hours of manual work behind the scenes,” explains Japhta. That said, newer systems are not immune either, and a digital account-opening process that takes a customer a few minutes could still rely on a team of five to 10 people to review each application.

“Though it’s digital for us, it’s not necessarily digital for those working behind the scenes,” she adds. While there’s no question that infrastructure still needs investment, Japhta sees Ethiopia’s biggest opportunity in automating those processes and getting more value from what has already been built.

Accounts that work

Ethiopia’s National Digital Payments Strategy 2026–2030 measures how people use digital infrastructure rather than how much of it exists, with a strong emphasis on interoperability, merchant acceptance, consumer protection and reaching underserved communities.

“Access and usage are two very different things,” says Japhta. “You can have millions of people registered for mobile money accounts, but the real question is whether they can pay a local business, receive a salary or pay a utility bill.” That depends on banks, mobile money operators and payment providers being properly connected, so that money moves between a bank account and a mobile wallet without friction. “Customers shouldn’t have to understand the complexity of the financial system to be able to use it,” she continues.

Fayda, Ethiopia’s national digital ID system, helps institutions verify customers while keeping account opening simple. A small business that can register easily and start accepting digital payments also builds a transaction history that a lender can use to offer more appropriate products. Affordability, digital literacy and trust still need attention, however.

“We need to be careful not to assume that giving someone a digital identity or mobile wallet automatically means they’re financially included,” says Japhta. “Giving someone access to financial services is the first step, but giving them the ability and confidence to use those services is what creates inclusion.”

Trust at speed

As more Ethiopians pay and get paid digitally, fraud becomes a bigger risk, and the move to instant payments raises the stakes for financial institutions. “It’s fantastic for the customer, but it also means financial institutions have much less time to identify suspicious activity before a transaction is completed,” says Japhta. Monitoring has to happen throughout the transaction process instead of only after something has gone wrong, without slowing payments down. “You can build the most sophisticated payment infrastructure in the world, but if people don’t trust it, they’re not going to use it,” she warns.

This is one of the reasons Japhta believes that Ethiopia’s next phase will come down to execution, with financial institutions placing more emphasis on efficiency, automation and fraud prevention as competition increases. The country also has the advantage of learning from what has worked elsewhere in Africa and from the mistakes other markets have made.

“The real measure of success will be the impact on everyday people and businesses,” ends Japhta. “I don’t think Ethiopia’s financial transformation will be defined by how many new technologies are introduced. It will be defined by how much those technologies improve people’s financial lives.”