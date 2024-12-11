Turning to mesh WiFi to solve connectivity problems in homes

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager, Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

In South Africa, many homes and businesses are built with materials like brick, concrete and stone. While these structures provide excellent durability, they often create challenges for WiFi signals. Thick walls can significantly weaken or block signals, resulting in dead zones and unreliable connections. For modern households and businesses reliant on stable connectivity, this is frustrating.

At Duxbury Networking, we understand these unique challenges. Netgear’s mesh WiFi solutions are designed to overcome these obstacles.

Why thick walls block WiFi signals

WiFi signals rely on radio waves, which can be absorbed or scattered by dense materials. Brick, stone and concrete are particularly challenging. These materials block a significant portion of the signal, leaving some areas with weak or no coverage. This can disrupt remote work, online learning and even entertainment like streaming or gaming.

Traditional solutions, such as repositioning routers or using range extenders, often fall short because they either fail to reach all areas effectively or create inconsistent speeds across the network. This is when mesh WiFi systems come into play.

The mesh solution

A mesh WiFi system uses multiple access points, or satellites, that work together to provide continuous coverage throughout your home or office. Unlike a single router, which struggles to penetrate thick walls, a mesh system creates a distributed network, ensuring strong signals in every corner, no matter how far you are from the main router.

Netgear’s Orbi Mesh WiFi systems are tailored for these scenarios. By placing satellites strategically around your space, you can eliminate dead zones and enjoy reliable, high-speed connectivity across all your devices.

Here are some of the benefits of going the mesh route:

Entire home coverage: With a mesh system, you can extend WiFi coverage to every room, patio or even garden area, without worrying about walls disrupting the signal. This is perfect for South African households with large properties or multiple levels. Support for multiple devices: South African homes are becoming increasingly connected, with smart TVs, IOT devices and mobile gadgets. Orbi Mesh WiFi systems support up to 200 devices, ensuring connectivity for every member of the household. Enhanced security: Netgear’s mesh systems include built-in cyber security features, protecting your network from online threats. In a world where cyber security is critical, this adds an extra layer of peace of mind for families and small businesses alike. Scalability: Whether you are living in a townhouse or a sprawling home, mesh systems are scalable to fit your needs. Simply add satellites as your coverage requirements grow, making it an ideal long-term investment. Easy set-up and management: Netgear’s Orbi systems are designed for simplicity. With a user-friendly app, setting up your network and managing devices is a breeze, even for those without technical expertise.

Making the right choice

When choosing a mesh WiFi system, it is essential to consider factors like the size of your home, the number of devices you use and your internet speed. At Duxbury Networking, we can guide you in selecting the right Netgear solution for your specific needs, ensuring you get the most out of your investment.

Mesh WiFi has become a necessity in today’s connected world. With its ability to overcome the challenges posed by thick walls and complex layouts, a system like Netgear Orbi ensures you stay connected no matter where you are on your property.

For more information on how Netgear’s mesh WiFi can improve your connectivity, visit Duxbury Networking at https://www.duxbury.co.za/netgear.