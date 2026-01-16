TUT sounds alarm on student registration scams

TUT has warned of a spike in fraud and scam attempts targeting students and parents.

As thousands of newly-qualified matriculants begin navigating university applications and registration process, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has raised the alarm over a sharp increase in fraud and scam activity aimed at exploiting students.

TUT says the January to February registration window consistently attracts both online and in-person scams, with fraudsters exploiting anxiety around late applications, accommodation shortages and admission outcomes.

“Every year the university sees a spike in fraud and scam complaints submitted via the ethics hotline,” says Dr Emily Mabote, acting deputy vice-chancellor for digital transformation at TUT.

According to TUT, scammers are increasingly using digital platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to impersonate university officials, while others operate physically around campuses, approaching students and parents directly with false promises of assistance.

Mabote warned that both prospective and returning students must remain vigilant and avoid engaging with individuals claiming to represent the university on social media, messaging platforms or outside campus premises.

TUT also reiterated that there are no walk-ins for applications, registration or accommodation, with all processes completed strictly through official university systems.

“No legitimate university representative will request that fees be paid into a personal bank account. Parents and students must ensure that payments are made only into the official TUT bank account and solely for legitimate university purposes such as registration fees,” adds Mabote.

She explained that TUT operates as a cashless institution and any requests for cash payments or so-called “soft payments” should be reported immediately to campus protection services and the ethics hotline.

“When in doubt always verify information through the university’s official website or contact the TUT call centre on 086 110 2421 as a quick check can prevent financial loss and protect you from being scammed,” she highlights.