TymeBank promotes Cheslyn Jacobs to CEO

Cheslyn Jacobs, incoming CEO of TymeBank.

TymeBank has received approval from the South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority to appoint Cheslyn Jacobs as its new CEO, effective 1 January 2026.

Jacobs succeeds Karl Westvig, who has been with TymeBank’s leadership since 2023 and will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to support the bank’s ongoing growth.

Jacobs, a TymeBank founding team member and current CCO, brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and leadership experience, having played an integral role in building the business, according to the bank.

His appointment marks the beginning of the bank’s next chapter, which will be defined by an accelerated focus on innovation, customer experience and sustainable growth, it adds.

“Cheslyn’s deep understanding of our customers, strategy and people uniquely positions him to lead TymeBank into its next era,” says Thabani Jali, chairman of TymeBank Holdings.

“It’s time to compete even harder for market share as we mature as a business. Under Cheslyn’s leadership, and with our talented team reshaping banking for all South Africans, TymeBank is geared to create even greater value for our customers and partners.”

Jacobs has a BCom in Industrial Psychology from the University of the Western Cape and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science.

He previously worked at Standard Bank and Deloitte. Jacobs joined Tyme in 2012 as sales and distribution manager, later becoming national operations manager at Tyme Infield. He was appointed head of sales and services in 2019, the year TymeBank launched. He was promoted to CCO in 2022, accountable for driving revenue generation and business growth.

TymeBank says it has grown its customer base to more than 11 million, offering technology-driven financial solutions.

Jali says Westvig’s tenure has been instrumental in strengthening the bank’s commercial offering and small business focus, as well as bolstering its customer base and building a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

“Karl was pivotal in integrating the Retail Capital business into the Tyme ecosystem.

“His leadership has been integral to building a strong foundation for TymeBank’s future success, and we are delighted that he will continue to contribute in an advisory role, particularly with the Sanlam partnership.”

Westvig comments: “It’s been a privilege to lead TymeBank through a period of solid growth and transformation. The business is now entering an exciting new phase, and I look forward to continuing to support the team as TymeBank expands its brand presence and cements key strategic partnerships.”

“TymeBank has always been about challenging convention and making banking more accessible for all South Africans,” notes Jacobs.

“As we move into this next chapter, marked by an even sharper focus on customer experience, I’m excited to build on the incredible foundation our team has created. Together, we’ll continue to offer a bank that empowers, includes, and reflects the hopes and ambitions of the people we serve.”