Uber Eats intros in-app safety features for couriers

Uber Eats couriers at the recent launch of the safety features.

On-demand food delivery app and website Uber Eats has introduced a range of in-app courier safety features, aimed at improving overall safety for delivery people.

According to a statement, Uber Eats will implement several key updates to its platform to foster a safer environment for delivery couriers and other motorists on the road.

These include a new safety toolkit that offers resources such as the ability to record audio, share trips with a trusted contact and emergency assistance – features that currently exist for Uber’s e-hailing consumers.

Uber Eats and Mr D Food couriers previously told ITWeb they lived in fear as a result of the increasing robbery incidents targeting them. Some noted they had lost their motorbikes due to hijackings.

Other new in-app features include driver hour limits of 12 hours per day, a destination transparency feature and seat belt reminders.

According to the company, driving for long periods can make accidents more likely because fatigue limits alertness, reducing reaction times to changing conditions.

Drivers will receive notification when they have two hours, 1.5 hours and an hour of driving time, of their 12-hour limit remaining. Once they have been offline for six or more hours, the counter will reset to 12 hours.

These enhancements form part of a larger Uber Eats initiative to promote safer driving practices and address key concerns raised by drivers and motorists alike, says the company.

“The safety of users of our platform is a top priority,” notes Cassie Jaganyi, head of communications for Uber. “With these new features, we’re reinforcing our commitment to keeping delivery people safe.

“The on-demand emergency response platform Aura will also work to provide delivery drivers with swift emergency assistance at the push of a button. This covers medical assistance and security services for drivers involved in accidents.”

The destination transparency feature ensures delivery drivers will be able to view their destinations upfront, providing them with more control over their routes, enhancing safety and convenience.

In addition to the new app features, the company says it has provided high-visibility Uber Eats delivery bags and jackets for drivers.

Uber Eats says it is also working with Big Boy Fourways to keep delivery partners up to date with the latest safety best practices related to personal protective equipment.

“With this new range of features and partnerships geared towards enhancing driver safety, Uber Eats is continuing its journey to building a prosperous ride-hailing economy for all,” comments Jaganyi.

Uber Eats partners with over 500 000 restaurants in more than 6 000 cities across 45 countries and six continents.