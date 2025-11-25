Uber goes electric in SA

The e-hailing firm has introduced its Uber Go Electric fleet in SA.

E-hailing firm Uber has introduced Uber Go Electric, its first fully electric product in SA.

Operated through fleet partner Valternative, Uber says introducing electric-powered mobility is a step toward a product offering that is “cleaner, more sustainable and more cost-effective”.

Founded in 2022, Valternative is a Durban-based firm with a network of electric motorcycles, smart battery swapping stations and subscription-based battery services.

According to Uber, the electric fleet aims to improve the economics of earning by removing fuel costs, which is one of the biggest pressures on drivers.

It further expects drivers to retain a greater share of their income because of the lower operating expenses, fewer mechanical issues and more predictable running costs.

“Electric mobility becomes meaningful when it’s accessible,” says Mahomed Jeewa, CEO of Valternative. “By managing charging, servicing and fleet operations, we ensure drivers can adopt electric vehicles without carrying upfront risk. We also remove the friction of daily cash flow that is required by providing an all-inclusive ecosystem.

“It is our intention that all of this leads to riders and drivers being able to increase their net earnings. Electrifying fleets in SA is one of the most rewarding journeys for our business.”

The company also reveals its Uber Moto offering has advanced from a small pilot to completing thousands of trips each week across a vast area of Johannesburg.

“We’re building mobility that reflects the realities of South Africans,” adds Deepesh Thomas, GM for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber. “Uber Moto has shown us just how powerful, affordable, reliable movement can be in opening doors for people − from daily commuters to parents, shift workers and students.”

Through the expansion of Uber Moto and launch of Uber Go Electric, Uber states it is investing in mobility solutions designed for the way South Africans really move.

“Our goal is simple: to build mobility that is accessible, sustainable and proudly built for Mzansi,” states Thomas.