Uber partners with Aquila game reserve for Cape Town safari experience

Cape Town residents and visitors can now book a wildlife adventure through a new partnership between Uber and Aquila Private Game Reserve.

The service, called Uber Safari, is part of Uber's ‘Go Anywhere’ series, which includes similar offerings in other cities, such as Uber Bubbles in Paris and Uber Boat in Mykonos.

Safari trips can be booked exclusively through the Uber app, offering access to South Africa's big five—lions, elephants, buffalos, leopards, and rhinos.

The adventure includes a three-hour game drive at Aquila Private Game Reserve, pickup and drop-off in Cape Town in an Uber Safari-branded vehicle, and guidance from experienced game rangers and field guides.

Starting from October 1, 2024, and running until February 1, 2025, Uber Safari will be available exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays. at a flat fee of R3 465.50 ($200) for up to four guests. Booking is available 24 hours to 90 days in advance through the Uber app, but availability is expected to be limited.

Frans Hiemstra, regional GM of Uber in the Middle East and Africa, says: "We’ve designed our ‘Go Anywhere’ series to help our customers book bucket list adventures with the Uber convenience they know and love.”

This collaboration also supports Aquila Game Reserve's conservation efforts. Johan van Schalkwyk, commercial officer of Aquila Collection, says that each booking contributes to initiatives that protect endangered species and promote the preservation of South Africa’s biodiversity.