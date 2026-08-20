Ubiquiti UniFi Cloud Gateways & Protect: Built for South Africa’s connected future

There are no hidden management fees and no recurring licences simply to own and operate the UniFi infrastructure.

South African businesses, hospitality venues, schools, estates, warehouses and multi-site organisations are becoming increasingly dependent on reliable connectivity, cyber security and physical security. At the same time, budgets are under pressure, networks are becoming more complex, and power and connectivity resilience remain critical considerations.

This is where the Ubiquiti UniFi Cloud Gateway range stands out: a gateway for virtually every requirement, from a compact small office to a large enterprise environment.

There really is a gateway for every gate!

From the compact Cloud Gateway Ultra and Cloud Gateway Max, through the Cloud Gateway Fiber, to the UDM Pro, UDM SE, UDM Pro Max and UDM Beast, the portfolio scales with the customer. The range extends from small offices and villas through cafés, medium businesses and warehouses, to high-density enterprise and event environments. Ubiquiti’s current portfolio includes gateways supporting everything from compact deployments to thousands of clients, with high-performance IDS/IPS and integrated UniFi applications.

The right gateway for the job

For smaller deployments, the UCG Ultra and UCG Max offer an affordable, compact foundation. The UCG Ultra is suited to small offices, supporting up to 300 users and 30 UniFi devices, while the UCG Max provides a step up for environments such as small offices and cafeterias, with support for up to 300 users and 30 UniFi devices.

For medium offices and villas, the UCG Fiber delivers 5Gbps routing, support for up to 500 users and 50 UniFi devices, while adding high-speed connectivity and integrated UniFi management.

At the upper end, the UDM Pro, UDM SE and UDM Pro Max provide the performance and scalability required by larger offices, warehouses, supermarkets and distributed businesses. For demanding environments, the UDM Beast takes capacity even further, supporting up to 7 500 clients with 25Gbps IDS/IPS performance.

Cyber security without the complexity

Modern South African businesses cannot afford to treat the gateway as simply “the box that provides internet”.

UniFi Cloud Gateways combine routing, firewalling and advanced security capabilities with an AI-enhanced cyber security platform, including Firewall Zone Matrix, seamless VPN and SD-WAN, intelligent failover, detailed traffic and activity logs, advanced intrusion prevention and anti-malware capabilities, plus Layer 7 application and web filtering.

The result is security that is powerful without requiring a collection of separate appliances and management platforms.

And then there is Protect

UniFi becomes even more compelling when networking and physical security are brought together through UniFi Protect.

Protect is an AI-powered surveillance platform designed around local video storage and remote management. Recordings and AI processing can remain on-premises, giving businesses greater ownership and control of their security data.

For South Africa, this is particularly relevant. Businesses can deploy cameras across offices, retail locations, warehouses, estates and other facilities, while maintaining local control of recordings. Existing ONVIF-compatible cameras can also be integrated, providing a practical migration path rather than forcing customers to replace an entire camera estate on day one.

Let's clear up the BIG misconception: UniFi is licence-free

One of the biggest misconceptions in the market is that UniFi requires recurring cloud or management licences.

It doesn't.

UniFi Site Manager provides licence-free remote management and cloud orchestration, while the actual UniFi control plane remains local. Customers own and manage their hardware without paying recurring licences simply to keep their devices operational or online.

That means no hidden management fees and no recurring licences simply to own and operate the UniFi infrastructure.

Site Manager: One view, every site

For businesses with multiple locations, UniFi Site Manager provides a central dashboard for managing sites remotely. Administrators can monitor deployments, manage updates, review performance and administer sites from one place.

And this leads to another powerful UniFi capability: UniFi Fabrics.

Think of a Fabric as a virtual organisation wrapped around multiple UniFi sites. Instead of treating every branch as a completely separate environment, multiple sites can be brought together under one shared administrative and identity model. Roles, permissions and policies can then be managed centrally and consistently.

For South African organisations with branches, franchises, campuses, estates or geographically-distributed operations, that can dramatically simplify administration and improve consistency.

One ecosystem. One platform. No recurring management licence.

UniFi brings together networking, cyber security, SD-WAN, WiFi, switching, surveillance and access into one ecosystem.

For the South African market, where reliability, security, scalability and cost control matter, the UniFi Cloud Gateway portfolio offers something refreshingly simple:

Whatever the size of the site, there is a UniFi gateway for it — and once you are through the gate, the whole UniFi ecosystem is waiting.

Product capabilities and specifications referenced above are based on Ubiquiti’s current published information and may vary by model and software version.