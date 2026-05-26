UCT professor wins global science award for heart disease research

UCT’s professor Liesl Zühlke has won the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Science Award. (Photo: supplied)

University of Cape Town (UCT) professor Liesl Zühlke has been selected as the 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Award laureate for Africa and the Arab States, recognising her work in cardiac and cardiovascular science, particularly among children and underserved communities.

The award honours her contributions to the field, which have advanced scientific understanding and improved health outcomes for vulnerable populations, especially women and children in low- and middle-income countries.

"I am deeply honoured and extremely humbled by this prestigious award. It represents decades of work, focused on children with rheumatic and congenital heart disease, with amazing team members from UCT, as well as with African and global colleagues," said Zühlke.

"In addition, it also highlights the role of women in science. I have been deeply inspired by authentic, committed and courageous women scientists in my community, at UCT and beyond. I hope this award brings attention to the plight of childhood-onset heart disease, which remains neglected in the world."

The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards honour five women scientists annually for advancing scientific knowledge and strengthening gender representation in research. Established in 1998, the programme recognises researchers whose work has had a significant impact on science and society. Each year, one laureate is selected from five global regions: Africa and the Arab States, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America.

Zühlke is director of the Children's Heart Disease Research Unit at the UCT's Faculty of Health Sciences and serves as VP for extramural research and internal portfolio at the South African Medical Research Council. As a paediatric cardiologist and researcher, she has focused her career on addressing childhood-onset heart diseases, particularly in underserved communities.

Her research focuses on congenital and rheumatic heart disease, heart failure and cardiovascular health in women of childbearing age – areas that continue to carry a significant disease burden despite receiving limited global attention.

Professor Sharon Prince, acting deputy dean for research in the Faculty of Health Sciences, said the award recognises research with a tangible impact on people's lives.

"Liesl is a remarkable scientist whose work has consistently bridged rigorous research with deep humanity. Her leadership has opened doors for new knowledge, stronger health systems and more equitable care for women and children across the continent."

Zühlke's work has contributed to the understanding, prevention and treatment of rheumatic heart disease – a condition affecting more than 50 million people worldwide and responsible for over 360 000 deaths annually.

Through a research portfolio spanning basic science, clinical research, clinical trials, translational medicine, policy engagement and community-based initiatives, she has helped shape international priorities in rheumatic and congenital heart disease.

Her research has also advanced care for children born with congenital heart disease, particularly in resource-constrained settings where outcomes remain disproportionately poor. Recognising that children are often overlooked in global health metrics, she has consistently focused on diseases of poverty affecting children, adolescents and marginalised communities.

Beyond academia, Zühlke has been involved in advocacy efforts through collaborations with organisations including the African Union, World Health Organization and World Heart Federation, contributing to research and policy discussions around childhood heart disease.

She has authored more than 230 peer-reviewed publications, and her work has received over 91 000 citations globally. Her research has informed policy changes and contributed to more inclusive practices by amplifying the experiences of patients historically excluded from decision-making processes.

Prince noted that Zühlke's impact extends beyond her scientific contributions.

"What makes Liesl exceptional is not only the scale of her scientific contributions, but also the way she lifts others as she rises. She has mentored, inspired and created space for women scientists and young researchers to thrive, and that legacy is as important as any publication or award," she said.

Her selection as a 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Award laureate recognises both her scientific achievements and her contribution to advancing health equity, while highlighting the growing role of African researchers in addressing global health challenges.