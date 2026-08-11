UCT, Western Cape govt sign MOU to strengthen research collaboration

UCT and Western Cape government officials have signed an MOU to strengthen collaboration in research, innovation, skills development and public sector capacity building.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) and the Western Cape government (WCG) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration in research, innovation, skills development and public sector capacity building.

The partnership, which began in 2021, has seen more than 300 government officials complete the Applied Complexity Science course – a UCT-certificated short course designed to equip WCG employees with tools to address complex public policy challenges. A further 11 officials are planning to enrol for master's degrees at UCT.

The renewed agreement aims to accelerate innovative solutions to address societal and economic challenges while supporting the Western Cape's Vision 2050, which seeks to build a resilient, inclusive and growing province through partnerships between government, universities and industry.

Professor Brandon Collier-Reed, deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning at UCT, said the MOU reaffirms a partnership that has already demonstrated meaningful impact. "It reflects our shared belief that universities and government can work together to develop solutions that strengthen public institutions and improve the lives of citizens."

The collaboration will focus on strengthening public sector leadership and governance , expanding professional development through accredited short courses and micro-credentials, and translating scientific research into practical solutions for public service delivery.

Tertuis Simmers, minister of infrastructure for the Western Cape, said the partnership with UCT moves the province closer to its goal of fast- tracking infrastructure delivery.

"The partnership we have entered with UCT moves us closer to our collective goal of fast-tracking infrastructure delivery and effecting meaningful change in the lives of our citizens," he said.