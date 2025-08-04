UJ Blockchain Masterclass Edition 2025

In a bid to build human capacity in blockchain technology in South Africa, the South Africa-Switzerland Bilateral Research Chair in Blockchain Technology at the University of Johannesburg, chaired by Prof Nnamdi Nwulu, organised the Blockchain Masterclass 2025 Edition for three consecutive Saturdays at the Auckland Park Campus, University of Johannesburg (UJ). The Blockchain Masterclass 2025 was an avenue to equip participants from the University of Johannesburg with in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience on the foundational technologies, development and applications of blockchain. The 2025 Blockchain Masterclass witnessed the gathering of over 60 student participants across various departments from the University of Johannesburg with differing levels of expertise in blockchain technology.

Masterclass activities

The 2025 Blockchain Masterclass was officially declared open by the Chairholder, Prof Nwulu, as he warmly welcomed the participants, providing a brief insight into the expectations from the three-weekend intensive masterclass.

On the opening weekend, participants were introduced to blockchain technology, clearly explaining the fundamentals of the more advanced topics. The topics covered during the session included decentralised finance, smart contracts, zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), decentralised autonomous agents (DAA), and more. Practical hands-on demonstrations during this session included solidity coding, NFT creation and other blockchain applications. The second session introduced participants to the theories, practical penetration testing with Kali Linux, and vulnerability assessments of different smart contracts. These skills are essential for securing smart contracts and protection from cyber threats.

Participants also had a great hands-on experience working with blockchain servers in the second week, using tools like Python and Ganache. In addition, the participants were introduced to smart contract auditing for enhanced cyber security using Linux, JavaScript and Python packages. The session also saw delegates from Africa's Blockchain Club, led by CEO, Karabo Kayak, who introduced participants to the various opportunities in the blockchain technology ecosystem.

The final weekend of the blockchain masterclass presented various informative sessions focusing on the entrepreneurial aspects of blockchain. The first session of the day had Julian Kanjere of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) deliver an address with a broad focus on Web3 fundraising and market sizing concepts related to business modelling, marketing, venture funding and the broader funding ecosystem. Furthermore, Sandras Phiri, CEO and Founder of Pranary, held a session on proven practical strategies for pitching blockchain-powered solutions to investors, which was highly educational and informative. Also, the session led by Kayak provided a deep knowledge of ZKP from mathematical and coding perspectives. The concluding session featured Maud Bannwart, Chief Operating Officer of Alephium, who introduced participants to using the Proof of Less Work (POLW) consensus algorithm, an innovative consensus approach used by the Alephium blockchain.

The sessions introduced participants to various blockchain-related opportunities, including funding sources, founders' retreats and networking events across South Africa, Africa and globally. All sessions were highly interactive, allowing participants to engage actively.

Our success stories

Here are some of our amazing success stories from our bootcamps and masterclasses:

Nobuhle Mbuyisa (1st place in the Blockchain Technology Challenge, BRICS Future Skills Challenge 2024; Co-Founder: BigFive Fixer with over R200 000 funding)

I attended the UJ Blockchain Bootcamps 2024, which shaped my understanding of blockchain technology and its practical applications. Although I did not attend the masterclass, the bootcamp alone gave me enough inspiration and technical insight to confidently discuss our blockchain-based solution. The idea for BigFive existed before the bootcamp, but we lacked the technical skills to bring it to life. Through the support and guidance of the UJ Blockchain team, our idea was developed and shaped into a working prototype that promotes transparency, trust and efficiency in the automotive industry. We successfully secured funding from UJ TTO GES 4.0. We also began forming strategic relationships with potential automotive and logistics partners interested in collaborating with the BigFive.

The bootcamp opened doors I never imagined. I was selected to represent South Africa in Kazan, Russia, at the BRICS Future Skills Challenge in blockchain technology. That opportunity allowed me to grow my global network, gain insights from international experts and showcase the power of youth-driven innovation.

Finely Chikwira (Founder: GreenBlock, Growthpoint Properties & GBCSA Greenovate Awards 2024 Finalist)

Participating in the UJ Blockchain Bootcamps and Masterclasses was transformative. The sessions introduced me to blockchain's technical and strategic foundations and opened my eyes to how technology could address real-world issues. The exposure led directly to the creation of my start-up, GreenBlock, which leverages blockchain for fraud prevention, efficient title deed management and improved housing development in human settlements. The bootcamps planted the seed for using Web3 solutions in civic infrastructure.

The knowledge and confidence I gained from the training helped me pursue and achieve several milestones:

Growthpoint Properties and GBCSA Greenovate Awards 2024 Finalist , for research on blockchain in human settlements.

, for research on blockchain in human settlements. SEMC 2025 Paper Acceptance , Cape Town, presenting a blockchain-based housing innovation.

, Cape Town, presenting a blockchain-based housing innovation. Panellist at the Avalanche Fireside Chat, Johannesburg, shared insights on the intersection of DeFi, Web3 gaming and blockchain infrastructure.

Johannesburg, shared insights on the intersection of DeFi, Web3 gaming and blockchain infrastructure. Binance Angel supported blockchain literacy and community building at Binance-sponsored events across South Africa.

All of these were catalysed by UJ Blockchain's commitment to student innovation.

Nazire Mathe (Founder: Kasi Algorithms)

Attending UJ Blockchain's bootcamps and masterclass training has greatly influenced my personal and professional growth. I only had basic programming knowledge when I joined my first bootcamp in April 2024. However, through hands-on training and mentorship, I gained solid software and web development skills. That experience gave me the confidence to build my first applications and explore the tech industry. Again, UJ Blockchain's masterclass, which was based on solid blockchain development and was very hands-on, helped me understand how decentralised networks work and how blockchain can be applied in real-life situations. These sessions exposed me to modern tech trends and gave me a better understanding of using technology to solve problems.

The training has had a significant impact on me, both personally and professionally. One of my most significant achievements so far is getting an internship/job at UJ Blockchain as a developer, where I've been working on real-world projects. It also inspired me to start my own tech start-up, Kasi Algorithms, which focuses on solving problems in the townships using tech.

Kasi Ledger is an inventory management and sales solution for small businesses. It helps manage stock, track sales and plan for future demand, making daily operations easier. Building Kasi Ledger has been both exciting and challenging. We have already deployed the software, and five clients from my hometown are trialling it. We have received mostly positive feedback, along with some challenges to work on, and we are hoping to get even more users in the future and improve the system.

Thanks to the skills I have gained from the training, I've been able to build projects for other people. This helped me earn some money and improved my coding and development skills. I've also helped some of my classmates build their blockchain-based startups; a prominent example is Ascentric Intel Agency, a feat I am proud of.

Research Chair’s track record

The South Africa-Swiss Bilateral Research Chair in Blockchain Technology is to explore the advantages and barriers of integrating blockchain technology in supply chain management. Two different focus areas of implementation are envisioned within the import/export of goods in South Africa and Switzerland, namely the agri-food and drugs/medical devices supply chains. As an innovative driven chair, we have developed and deployed several key projects, including an asset tracking management system, document verification system using blockchain and AES256, real-time pest and disease detection using Computer Vision, Deep Learning and Blockchain; Food Trolley, Thato AI, and Cap' n Trade, to mention a few. A catalogue of some of the research chair’s projects can also be found on the UJ Blockchain Demo Day Press Office on ITWeb.

Call for collaborators

Following the resounding success of the Blockchain Masterclass 2025, the Research Chair is committed to bridging the blockchain skills gap through sustained capacity-building initiatives, including intensive bootcamps, masterclasses, media events and accredited short learning courses.

We therefore invite collaborative partners, including stakeholders, industry leaders, academic institutions and innovators, to join us in shaping the future of blockchain in South Africa by co-creating impactful programmes, supporting research and innovation, sponsoring training initiatives, and facilitating real-world blockchain adoption.