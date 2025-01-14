UJ leads the way with digital registration processes

UJ leads the way with innovative registration processes as applications for 2025 reach record numbers.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has introduced a new registration process for the 2025 academic year. This is to create a seamless and secure experience for students by leveraging facial recognition technology and an AI-powered chabot.

In a statement, UJ said the 2025 registration process exemplifies its commitment to leveraging digital technology to enhance the student experience.

This year, the institution has received a record-breaking 760 000 applications from more than 400,000 applicants.

To address this influx, UJ has implemented a fully digital registration process, eliminating the need for manual identity checks and reducing the risk of identity fraud.

In 2024, UJ became the first University in South Africa to pilot facial recognition technology for virtual registration, replacing traditional methods of identity verification. UJ vows that its system ensures a secure, efficient, and fraud-resistant registration for all students. The technology will be fully implemented for all new students in 2025.

“The adoption of facial recognition technology represents a significant advancement in how we engage with prospective students,” said professor Bettine van Vuuren, UJ’s Registrar.

This system ensures higher levels of security and accuracy, providing a seamless experience for applicants, according to Dr Tinus van Zyl, senior director for Central Academic Administration.

“During registration, students will receive an SMS to follow a personalised link for facial recognition verification, enabling instant verification of their identity. This process eliminates the need for all the cumbersome manual identity checks and mitigates the risk of identity fraud, which is a critical concern in higher education admissions and certification,” he said.

Record-breaking application numbers

Dr van Zyl added that UJ’s record-breaking application numbers for 2025 highlight its position as a leader in academic excellence and innovation. The University has capped its undergraduate first-year intake at 10 900 students, which aligns with the approved Department of Higher Education and Training’s enrolment plan.

"Admission to UJ, as at other higher education institutions, is highly competitive due to the limited number of spaces available, and the University urges those successful applicants to secure their placement without delay to avoid missing out on this opportunity,” added Prof Van Vuuren.

The University is continuously communicating with applicants, and information is also shared on UJ's various social media platforms.

No ‘walk-ins’

UJ has urged applicants to note that as with the previous years, the entire application, admission, and registration process for the 2025 academic year is online and that no ‘walk-ins’ for applications or registrations will be allowed.

“Final Grade 12 results will be reviewed, and an official confirmation will be sent via SMS and email to applicants on 14 January, when the Grade 12 results are released at schools. Applicants should also check their application status on the UJ website (www.uj.ac.za).”

UJ has also integrated an AI-powered chabot into WhatsApp, offering instant responses to queries about admission statuses, study programmes, fees, accommodation, and more. Applicants can add the UJ WhatsApp number (087 240 6854) to their contacts for seamless support.

Online late inquiry system

The university will have an online late inquiry system available between Tuesday, 14 January at 20:00 and Sunday, 19 January at midnight.

This system provides a final opportunity for students who achieved excellent matric results but missed the initial application deadline.