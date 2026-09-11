UJ urges high school learners to pursue careers in STEAM

University of Johannesburg career expo urges learners to pursue careers in STEAM.

Limited understanding of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) fields among educators is making it harder to inspire learners to pursue careers in these areas, according to Moira De Roche, VP of the International Federation for Information Processing.

De Roche, also a past president and fellow of the Institute of IT Professionals South Africa, says educators, schools and stakeholders should ensure a fuller understanding of these fields. This means helping learners see what is possible in STEAM and giving them the confidence that they can enter these careers.

“The lack of knowledge and understanding of these fields, as well as the fact that there are not enough educators to address these challenges, means it is difficult to get students excited about subjects that educators themselves don’t really understand,” she adds.

This is where academic institutions can play an important role, according to the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

UJ hosted its second annual STEAM Expo, exposing more than 2 000 learners from the Vaal and Pretoria regions to STEAM disciplines and career opportunities.

Held at UJ’s Auckland Park Kingsway Campus under the theme “AI and 21st Century Learning”, the expo brought together learners, educators and university academics for interactive exhibitions, information sessions and practical demonstrations.

The event was designed to show learners how STEAM can act as a catalyst for change in society, and what careers are available.

Dr Gloria Castrillon, senior director of the Division for Teaching Excellence at UJ, says: “The primary aim was to give high school learners direct, hands-on exposure to UJ's STEAM faculties before they finalise their subject choices in Grade Nine and submit their university applications in Grade 12.

"By including the arts and humanities in the event, UJ is demonstrating the 'A' in STEAM and showing how it approaches interdisciplinary problem-solving. Innovation at UJ combines technical and creative thinking," she adds.

Motheo Mkize, an educator at Freedom Park Secondary School, says: “Our learners come from a poor background, so there is not enough exposure. Some learners pass with good grades, but fail to progress further with studies. We took it upon ourselves to engage them and encourage them to go beyond matric.”

At the expo, learners took part in interactive exhibitions and information sessions with UJ students and faculty mentors across various STEAM disciplines.

Demonstrations included chemical experiments and displays of human organs, showing learners how classroom concepts are applied in practice.

Muhammad Ayyub, a PhD student in the Department of Botany and Plant Biotechnology at UJ, says the demonstrations were intended to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical experience.

"We understand that students in their schools are being taught the theoretical aspects. So we are displaying it practically, to bring it as close to them as possible and give them a taste of the practical STEAM world," says Ayyub.

Bila Ahmed, a Grade Nine learner from UJ Academy, says the expo helped strengthen his career choice. “Visiting the health science stall has helped me have a better understanding of the subject choices I will soon have to make, which will translate to me doing pharmacy,” he says.

Learners also received guidance and assistance with university applications and admissions.