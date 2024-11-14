UK retail workers cite increased safety concerns ahead of holiday shopping season as one in four consider quitting their job

Retail workers in the UK are concerned for their personal safety. (Image: Motorola Solutions)

Retail workers in the UK are increasingly becoming the victims of violent crime and are concerned for their personal safety during the holiday shopping season, according to Motorola Solutions’ U.K. Retail Worker Safety Report. The survey of over 1 000 retail workers sheds further light on the extent to which theft, organised crime and in-store violence are occurring on the country’s high streets.

Market research company YouGov conducted the UK survey in October 2024 to gauge retail workers’ perspectives about safety and workplace security measures. The results show that security technologies – panic buttons that help workers notify colleagues for backup and systems that allow them to quickly connect with supervisors, lock doors and review real-time video of unfolding incidents – make people feel safer at work. Similar independent surveys were conducted in the US and in Australia and New Zealand, countries also dealing with high retail crime rates.

“No one should feel unsafe at work, but our survey reveals retail workers' concerns for their own safety and the safety of shoppers,” said Vivienne Francis, vice-president, Channel Sales EMEA at Motorola Solutions. “The concerns are amplified as we head into the holiday season, when shops are busier, stay open later and may be understaffed. The need for enhanced security is more pressing than ever to help deter theft, de-escalate hostile customer interactions and simultaneously notify everyone, including 9-9-9, in emergencies.”

Key findings in the UK report:

Retail crime is on the rise: Many retail managers and staff surveyed said they’ve experienced increased crime in their stores in the past year. Over half (56%) of retail workers surveyed said they witnessed petty theft in the last year, while 31% say they have encountered organised crime rings, and half of retail workers said they experienced hostile customer interactions in the last 12 months.

Technology has the potential to make a difference in how safe retail workers feel. More than a quarter (28%) pointed to panic buttons as a technology that would make them feel safer, followed by access control systems, video security systems and body cameras, each at 26%. Body cameras are an emerging retail safety tool: The survey found that 70% of shop workers believe that body cameras are effective in de-escalating dangerous or hostile situations. A majority of retail staff said the technology can help stores to better understand incidents (58%) and support investigations (64%).

“Retailers are increasingly seeking durable, high-performance technology solutions that not only aid in loss prevention but also provide critical protection for staff against aggressive or hostile behaviours, enhancing both security and workplace safety,” said Paul Bremner, principal research analyst at Omdia.

To view the full findings of Motorola Solutions’ 2024 U.K. Retail Worker Safety Survey, download the report here.