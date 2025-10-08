UKZN in deal to launch SA’s commercial space era

Mura Space and ASRI scientists are committed to building a vibrant, credible, entrepreneurial and safe launch ecosystem.

Mura Space and the Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) have entered an exclusive agreement to commercialise ASRI’s South African sounding rocket launch facility at the Overberg Test Range, Arniston, Western Cape.

In a statement, the organisations say this partnership is a step towards establishing a new industry and will enable only approved suborbital test or research vehicle launches, using existing and mobile launch infrastructure.

All activities will take place within well-established safety, operational standards and can only occur once flight clearances are obtained, they add.

Mura Space is a privately-funded and independent South African company, focused on commercial investments, partnerships, and infrastructure projects within the aerospace and space launch sectors.

The company is engaged in a technical feasibility study and market due diligence for the Mura Spaceport concept, which would be a privately-funded, multi-user commercial spaceport designed to leverage southern Africa’s favourable geography for leading international small and medium orbital launchers.

Based at UKZN, ASRI is leading the drive to provide South Africa, and the African continent at large, with sovereign access to space.

With funding from the country’s Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and the university, its team of engineers has been designing, building and testing advanced aerospace systems since 2009.

ASRI’s wide-ranging capabilities include the development of liquid rocket engines, hybrid rocket motors, turbomachinery, green propellants and in-space thrusters, in addition to suborbital launch vehicles, launch control and flight simulation software, ground support equipment, and static test facilities.

The institute made headlines in 2023 after it successfully test launched the first of two new Phoenix hybrid test rockets. The higher-altitude rocket was launched out over the Indian Ocean, unrecovered, and tracked by radar from lift-off to ocean impact

Global aerospace boost

Mura Space and ASRI believe their collaboration will strengthen South Africa’s position as a centre for global aerospace research and investment.

They point out that the joint efforts undertaken will not only advance local research efforts, attract world-class talent, build public trust, support skills development, promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics among the youth, but also foster international knowledge and technology transfer to South Africa’s aerospace sector.

Mura Space says it has a pipeline of credible, cutting-edge suborbital sounding rocket launches ready for 2026, including highly talented global teams targeting the internationally recognised Kármán line (100km altitude) at the edge of space.

It notes that these launches will represent historical firsts on African soil.

“Our collaboration with Mura Space represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver indigenously developed, sovereign access to space for South Africa and the continent,” says Professor Michael Brooks, ASRI co-founder and director.

“By combining our advanced engineering expertise, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and a decade of innovation with Mura’s commercial vision for launch, we are opening new frontiers for local research, skills development, and global technology exchange. We are excited about a launch ecosystem that will empower the next generation and position Africa as a key player in the global aerospace sector.”

Activities will take place under a newly established “AfriRoC” or “African Rocketry Challenge” initiative, and will be subject to regulatory and safety oversight approvals and clearances being successfully obtained from the relevant authorities, the organisations say.

Unlocking new opportunities

“We are very excited to collaborate with ASRI UKZN on this initiative. We hope some of these launches will offer new opportunities for select South African micro-gravity research payloads as well as contribute positively to local educational and human capital development programmes in ways previously not possible,” says Frederik de Ridder, CEO Mura Space.

“It is evidenced the world over that growth and development in the scale and scope of suborbital activity is the foundational groundwork for orbital launch – South Africa is already walking and we are excited about working with key space stakeholders to help grow the momentum towards the historical first commercial orbital attempts from African soil in the future.”

Mura Space and ASRI say they are independently committed to building a vibrant, credible, entrepreneurial and safe launch ecosystem that supports South Africa’s ambition to develop its own orbital launch capacity and capabilities.