Unboxing ESM magic: Leveraging no/low-code configurations with Ivanti Neurons for service management

Elevating ESM maturity.

Businesses increasingly rely on robust enterprise service management (ESM) solutions to enhance operations, improve customer experiences and create business value. Among these solutions, Ivanti Service Manager stands out for its comprehensive suite of features and flexibility, empowering organisations to adapt and innovate with ease.

Once a customer has successfully implemented Ivanti Service Manager and gained proficiency and maturity in service management and the associated ITIL practices, the next logical step is to explore Ivanti Service Manager’s built-in capabilities for no/low-code configuration. These tools enable users, even those without extensive coding expertise, to create custom application features, functional business objects and workflow processes tailored to their specific needs. By harnessing these capabilities effectively, organisations can unlock a wealth of opportunities to drive value both internally and externally to their business:

Elevating ESM maturity with no/low-code configurations

1. Simplifying complex workflows

One of the key advantages of Ivanti Service Manager's no/low-code configurations is the ability to simplify and automate complex workflows. Users can design workflows that streamline processes across departments and functions by leveraging the platform's intuitive interface and drag-and-drop functionality. For instance, IT teams can automate release and incident management, change requests and service fulfilment, reducing manual intervention and accelerating resolution and deployment times.

2. Customising business objects

Every organisation has unique data requirements and business logic. With Ivanti Service Manager's no/low-code configurations, users can easily create custom business objects tailored to their specific business needs. Organisations can design and present data models that align with their business objectives, whether it's just for tracking assets, managing vendor contracts or capturing customer information. This flexibility enables better data management, analysis and decision-making, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and delivering strategic insights.

3. Improved customer experiences

In today's hyper-connected world, delivering an exceptional customer experience is paramount. Ivanti Service Manager empowers organisations to enhance customer satisfaction by customising service processes, self-service options, service portals and communication channels. Through no/low-code configurations, users can design user-friendly interfaces, personalise interaction mechanisms and automate service requests and notifications, ensuring prompt and efficient support for end-users. An organisation can foster loyalty, advocacy and long-term relationships by putting customers at the centre of their ESM processes.

4. Accelerating innovation

Innovation is the lifeblood of competitive advantage. By leveraging Ivanti Service Manager's no/low-code configurations, organisations can foster a culture of innovation by empowering users to experiment, iterate and deploy new solutions rapidly. Whether it's introducing new service offerings, optimising workflow processes or integrating with third-party systems, users can innovate at scale without being hindered by traditionally onerous and slow development cycles. This agility enables companies to stay ahead of market trends, seize opportunities and drive continuous improvement across the business, all of which are then aligned with the ITIL Service Value Stream.

Case study: Driving business value with advanced no/low-code configurations

Let's consider a hypothetical scenario where a medium-sized enterprise has deployed Ivanti Service Manager and achieved a medium to advanced level of ESM maturity. Building on this foundation, the organisation decides to leverage no/low-code configurations to drive business value.

Challenge: The organisation struggles with manual onboarding processes, leading to delays and inconsistencies for new employees, contractors and other business partners.

Solution: Using Ivanti Service Manager's no/low-code configurations, the ISM team designs targeted business objects with custom onboarding workflows that automate tasks such as provisioning AD accounts, assigning equipment, applying policies, creating contractual attributes, scheduling training sessions and booking the required, relevant facilities for the new entity being onboarded. By streamlining the onboarding process, the company reduces time to productivity for the new entities and enhances overall satisfaction.

Outcome: With the new onboarding workflow in place, the entire business experiences smoother transitions for new entities, alignment to contractual terms, higher retention rates and increased productivity and output across departments. Moreover, the HR and management teams gain visibility into the related process metrics, enabling continuous optimisation and refinement of the process.

Conclusion

The verdict? Ivanti Service Manager's built-in no/low-code configuration model offers a powerful toolkit for organisations to unlock the full potential of their ESM investments. By harnessing these capabilities effectively, organisations can simplify complex workflows, create and customise business objects, enhance customer experiences and accelerate innovation. Through real-world examples and strategic insights, companies can drive real business value both internally and externally, positioning themselves for sustained growth and success in today's digital-everything economy.