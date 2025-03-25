Understanding, protecting against cyber security threats: From LinkedIn scams to W-2 phishing and cyber security innovations

Beware of cyber security threats.

In today’s interconnected world, cyber security threats increasingly target both individuals and organisations, using sophisticated methods to exploit vulnerabilities. From enticing job offers on LinkedIn that hide malicious intent to tax season scams designed to steal your identity, it’s crucial to stay vigilant. In this press release, we examine three critical cyber threats – LinkedIn recruitment scams, W-2 phishing attacks and the latest in cyber security innovations – and explore how you can protect yourself and your organisation.

LinkedIn scams: The dangerous allure of fake job offers

Imagine receiving a message on LinkedIn from a recruiter offering a well-paying front-end development project. It sounds too good to be true, right? Unfortunately, this scenario is becoming increasingly common as cyber criminals target job seekers with enticing but fraudulent job offers. These attackers prey on entry-level developers, often with little experience and eager to land their first tech job.

The attack begins innocuously when a recruiter reaches out with an offer that seems too good to pass up. Once the target expresses interest, the recruiter provides a link to a code repository, supposedly containing project files. However, on closer inspection, the repository may contain malicious code designed to steal sensitive data or compromise the victim’s system.

In one case, the suspiciously high salary offer prompted the victim to carefully review the code. This led to the discovery of malware, including an obfuscated JavaScript file that was intended to steal login credentials, exfiltrate crypto wallet data and deploy a Python loader. If the victim had run the code, they would have been at risk of a multi-stage attack that could include remote access, keylogging and even crypto-jacking.

Beware of cyber security threats.

How to protect yourself:

Conduct online interviews before downloading files.

Verify the recruiter’s credentials.

Scrutinise repositories and use security tools to scan for anomalies.

Be cautious of “too good to be true” offers, especially those from unknown sources.

W-2 phishing scams: Identity theft through deceptive e-mails

Tax season brings a spike in phishing attacks targeting both individuals and organisations. A common method cyber criminals use is W-2 phishing scams, where fraudsters impersonate top executives (like the CEO or CFO) and request employee tax information under the guise of an urgent review. The attackers typically send an e-mail asking for W-2 forms, which contain highly sensitive personal information such as names, social security numbers, income details and tax withholdings.

Once an employee complies with the request and sends the W-2 forms, the attackers can use that information to commit identity theft, including filing fraudulent tax returns or opening new credit lines in the employee’s name. In one example, a government contractor’s entire workforce was targeted, resulting in a massive data breach.

Beware of cyber security threats.

How to protect against W-2 phishing:

Raise awareness within your organisation about phishing schemes, especially during tax season.

Follow company policies regarding the handling of sensitive information.

Stay vigilant and verify the legitimacy of any e-mail requesting sensitive data.

File your taxes early to minimise the chances of fraud.

Beware of cyber security threats.

Cyber security innovations: Recognising the leaders at AV-Comparatives’ Security Summit

Amid growing threats, it’s vital to recognise the leaders in the cyber security field. At the AV-Comparatives Security Summit 2025, cyber security experts gathered to discuss the latest innovations in defence technology. The event, held in Innsbruck, Austria, featured presentations from industry leaders on topics ranging from nation-state cyber attacks to the evolving challenges of internet of things (IOT) security. Among the notable talks was a presentation by Allie Mellen, Principal Analyst at Forrester, who discussed the importance of third-party testing in shaping cyber security practices.

The summit culminated in the AV-Comparatives Product Awards, which recognised top-performing cyber security solutions based on rigorous testing throughout 2024. However, other notable cyber security vendors, such as Avast and AVG, also received recognition for their robust security solutions.

Beware of cyber security threats.

Avast and AVG’s protections

Both Avast and AVG are leaders in the cyber security industry, providing comprehensive solutions to protect against a wide range of cyber threats, from malware and ransomware to phishing and identity theft. Their products are known for advanced real-time protection, strong anti-virus engines and effective threat detection capabilities.

Real-time protection: Avast and AVG continuously monitor your system for potential threats, blocking malware, ransomware and phishing attacks as they occur.

Avast and AVG continuously monitor your system for potential threats, blocking malware, ransomware and phishing attacks as they occur. Advanced threat detection: Using cloud-based threat intelligence, these tools can detect new and emerging threats in real-time, providing users with an extra layer of defence.

Using cloud-based threat intelligence, these tools can detect new and emerging threats in real-time, providing users with an extra layer of defence. Identity protection: With features like browser protection and anti-phishing tools, both Avast and AVG help safeguard your personal information, preventing identity theft and fraud.

With features like browser protection and anti-phishing tools, both Avast and AVG help safeguard your personal information, preventing identity theft and fraud. System optimisation: In addition to security, these solutions also offer tools for optimising your device’s performance, ensuring that your computer runs smoothly while staying protected from threats.

Both vendors received Top-Rated Product honours at the AV-Comparatives 2025 Security Summit for their ability to deliver outstanding results across various tests, ensuring that users have reliable protection against a broad spectrum of cyber threats.

Beware of cyber security threats.

Key takeaways from the summit:

The importance of independent testing in shaping cyber security best practices.

The role of intelligence-sharing and collaboration in defending against cyber threats.

Innovations in EDR (endpoint detection and response) and other cyber security solutions.

The increasing need for advanced defences against nation-state cyber threats.

Conclusion: Vigilance is key to cyber security

The growing sophistication of cyber threats – from fraudulent job offers on LinkedIn to targeted phishing scams – demands heightened awareness and proactive defence. Whether you’re an individual looking for a job or part of an organisation handling sensitive tax data, protecting yourself from these attacks requires vigilance. Moreover, staying informed about the latest cyber security innovations and utilising trusted security solutions such as Avast, AVG and LifeLock can provide an additional layer of defence.

As we continue to face increasingly advanced and personalised cyber threats, it’s essential for both individuals and organisations to stay educated, follow best practices and leverage the latest cyber security technologies. By doing so, we can help safeguard our digital landscapes and protect against malicious actors looking to exploit human trust and technological processes.

Introducing new communication channels from AvertITD

AvertITD has launched new communication channels via WhatsApp and its updated website to provide quicker, more convenient support and product information.

Contact AvertITD via WhatsApp: The new WhatsApp support channel offers instant communication for partners and customers. You can easily ask questions, get immediate help, inquire about AnyDesk licences or discuss business requirements. This channel ensures rapid responses across Africa and the Middle East, eliminating the need for long e-mails or callback appointments.

The new WhatsApp support channel offers instant communication for partners and customers. You can easily ask questions, get immediate help, inquire about AnyDesk licences or discuss business requirements. This channel ensures rapid responses across Africa and the Middle East, eliminating the need for long e-mails or callback appointments. Real-time support via live chat on the website: In addition to WhatsApp, AvertITD has added a live chat feature on its website. This allows direct access to knowledgeable representatives who can answer questions, assist with AnyDesk solutions and offer personalised advice. The chat feature provides fast, efficient support without navigating complex menus.

By combining WhatsApp and live chat, AvertITD ensures partners and customers can reach support quickly and easily, with the same expert assistance every time.