Unique Summit 2024 comes to CT: Africa hosts global start-up ecosystem event for first time

Cape Town to host Unique Summit 2024.

Cape Town will host the Unique Summit 2024, a globally recognised event that brings together innovators, investors, policymakers and start-up ecosystem builders from around the world. Set for 18 and 19 November 2024, this will be the first time the Unique Summit is held on the African continent, establishing Cape Town as a leading hub for global innovation and start-up collaboration.

The Unique Summit is an invitation-only event and the flagship of the Global StartupCities Initiative, a network that connects start-up ecosystems across continents to drive economic growth through innovation and cross-border collaboration. The summit provides a platform for global partnerships and discussions around investment in high-growth sectors like climate tech, fintech and biotechnology. This year’s theme, “Transforming Investment”, highlights the importance of innovative funding models and co-investment opportunities to scale entrepreneurship globally.

This year’s summit is hosted by StartupCity Cape Town, one of the first African cities to join the Global StartupCities Initiative, and is convened by UVU Africa, a non-profit organisation with 25 years of experience in driving inclusive economic growth in Africa.

Ranked as one of the top start-up ecosystems in Africa and among the top 150 globally, according to recent reports, Cape Town has rapidly emerged as a major player in the continent’s innovation space. The city’s vibrant start-up ecosystem – home to entrepreneurial support organisations, investors and corporates – is working collaboratively to drive economic growth and job creation through innovation. “It’s exciting to see so many local ecosystem players coming together to support this event and showcase the strength of Cape Town’s innovation capacity on a global stage,” says Arturo Menendez, founder of the Global StartupCity Initiative.

Event partners include major players in the local and global ecosystem, such as GIIG, Global Startup Awards (GSA) Africa, UVU Bio, Wesgro, City of Cape Town, SKEG, GreenCape, Specno, Savant, Co.Lab and Innovation City and many others. Their involvement is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the local ecosystem, working to elevate Cape Town as a critical hub for investment and innovation.

The summit will welcome participants from 16+ countries, including Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Mozambique, Belgium, Congo, Egypt, Mauritius and Turkey, with more nations set to join the local ecosystem. “This diverse international presence underscores the summit’s global significance and offers Cape Town a unique opportunity to strengthen its role as a leading start-up hub in Africa and beyond,” says Marietjie Engelbrecht, Chief of Staff of UVU Africa.

As part of the summit’s celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Africa Startup Awards will be held during the Summit Cocktail Event and Awards on 19 November 2024. This prestigious event will recognise and celebrate the top start-ups from 23 different African countries, highlighting the continent's most promising innovators across a range of industries. The winners will be announced at the event, with representatives from across Africa and beyond in attendance to honour their achievements. Jo Griffiths, Co-founder of GIIG, says: “The Global Startup Awards (GSA) Africa provides an invaluable platform for African start-ups to gain global recognition and further connect with investors and partners in the international ecosystem.”

For more information on how to be part of the Unique Summit 2024, please visit Unique Summit Cape Town 2024 www.uniquesummit.com.