Unitech showcases its latest solutions to Tactile customers in Jhb, CT

Unitech products.

Tactile Technologies welcomed Unitech to South Africa this month for a two-city product tour, with events in Johannesburg on 13 October and in Cape Town on 15 October. Organised by the Tactile team, the tour brought Unitech’s experts together with existing and potential customers for presentations, live product demonstrations and expert-led conversations.

Popular Unitech devices for South African businesses

Tactile supplies Unitech’s full range of enterprise mobile computers, rugged handheld devices, industrial tablets, bar code scanners, RFID readers and IOT solutions. Three devices stand out as popular choices with Tactile customers.

EA530 rugged smartphone. A rugged smartphone built for demanding work environments. The EA530 has achieved SITA approval, which makes it straightforward for public sector buyers to procure.

EA660 rugged enterprise handheld. A rugged enterprise handheld designed for staff who capture data on the move, from warehouse floors to retail aisles and field operations.

RT112 rugged tablet. A rugged 10.1-inch Windows 11 tablet for warehousing, logistics, retail, hospitality and healthcare, where a larger screen and a tough build both matter.

A partnership built on local support

Tactile announced its partnership with Unitech in February 2024, bringing the Taiwan-founded data capture specialist to the South African market. Tactile is a recognised Unitech distributor for South Africa and the Unitech Service Partner for the country, offering in-house repairs and support. Its team has trained with Unitech on the product lines and technologies, including the MoboLink device management platform.

Steven Baeyens, Director Products and Projects, Tactile Technologies.

At the time, Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects at Tactile Technologies, said: “Adding Unitech to our portfolio was a natural choice.”

Backed for the full life cycle

Every Unitech deployment can be supported by Tactile’s value-added services: extended warranties of up to seven years, comprehensive all-in cover, insurance and custom SLAs, with remote device management and a Johannesburg service centre that holds spare parts stock.

Thank you

Tactile thanks everyone who joined the team in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and the Unitech team for travelling to present to South African customers. Companies that could not attend can still arrange a demonstration of the Unitech range by e-mailing info@tactiletechnologies.com or visiting www.tactiletechnologies.com.

Missed the tour? Book a demonstration.

Speak to the Tactile team about the right Unitech device for your warehouse, field team, retail floor or hospital. E-mail info@tactiletechnologies.com, call Johannesburg (+27) 10 900 3991, Cape Town (+27) 21 914 0819 or Durban (+27) 31 569 3488.

Sources

ITWeb: Tactile Technologies announces partnership with AIDC powerhouse Unitech Europe

Didier Snacken, Unitech Managing Director.

Paul Johnston, Territory Manager SA, Unitech.

Unitech event.

Unitech event.