Unitech showcases its latest solutions to Tactile customers in Jhb, CT

Tactile Technologies welcomed Unitech to South Africa this month for a two-city product tour, with events in Johannesburg on 13 October and in Cape Town on 15 October. Organised by the Tactile team, the tour brought Unitech’s experts together with existing and potential customers for presentations, live product demonstrations and expert-led conversations.
Popular Unitech devices for South African businesses
Tactile supplies Unitech’s full range of enterprise mobile computers, rugged handheld devices, industrial tablets, bar code scanners, RFID readers and IOT solutions. Three devices stand out as popular choices with Tactile customers.
EA530 rugged smartphone. A rugged smartphone built for demanding work environments. The EA530 has achieved SITA approval, which makes it straightforward for public sector buyers to procure.
EA660 rugged enterprise handheld. A rugged enterprise handheld designed for staff who capture data on the move, from warehouse floors to retail aisles and field operations.
RT112 rugged tablet. A rugged 10.1-inch Windows 11 tablet for warehousing, logistics, retail, hospitality and healthcare, where a larger screen and a tough build both matter.
A partnership built on local support
Tactile announced its partnership with Unitech in February 2024, bringing the Taiwan-founded data capture specialist to the South African market. Tactile is a recognised Unitech distributor for South Africa and the Unitech Service Partner for the country, offering in-house repairs and support. Its team has trained with Unitech on the product lines and technologies, including the MoboLink device management platform.
At the time, Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects at Tactile Technologies, said: “Adding Unitech to our portfolio was a natural choice.”
Backed for the full life cycle
Every Unitech deployment can be supported by Tactile’s value-added services: extended warranties of up to seven years, comprehensive all-in cover, insurance and custom SLAs, with remote device management and a Johannesburg service centre that holds spare parts stock.
Thank you
Tactile thanks everyone who joined the team in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and the Unitech team for travelling to present to South African customers. Companies that could not attend can still arrange a demonstration of the Unitech range by e-mailing info@tactiletechnologies.com or visiting www.tactiletechnologies.com.
Missed the tour? Book a demonstration.
Speak to the Tactile team about the right Unitech device for your warehouse, field team, retail floor or hospital. E-mail info@tactiletechnologies.com, call Johannesburg (+27) 10 900 3991, Cape Town (+27) 21 914 0819 or Durban (+27) 31 569 3488.
Sources
ITWeb: Tactile Technologies announces partnership with AIDC powerhouse Unitech Europe
Tactile Technologies
Tactile Technologies is a South African technology, application and market expert with 25 years in business, offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, and a European presence through Tactile EU. It distributes and supports touch screen, barcode and payment technology, backed by Value Added Services including extended warranties, all-in cover and custom SLAs.
JHB +27 10 900 3991|CPT +27 21 914 0819|DBN +27 31 569 3488
Unitech
Unitech was founded in Taiwan in 1979 and has more than 40 years of experience in automatic identification and data capture (AIDC). Its range includes enterprise mobile computers, rugged handheld devices, industrial tablets, barcode scanners, RFID readers and IoT solutions. Unitech Europe, based in Tilburg in the Netherlands since 1999, distributes Unitech products across Europe, the UK, Ireland, Africa and the Middle East.