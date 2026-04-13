UNIVEN hackathon drives cyber security innovation pipeline

UNIVEN recognises top student innovators at the CyberSecureTech Hackathon, highlighting the role of practical skills development in strengthening SA’s cyber security talent pipeline.

The University of Venda (UNIVEN) is strengthening its role in SA’s digital skills pipeline, using its CyberSecureTech initiative to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world cyber security challenges.

The university recently hosted a prize handover ceremony recognising top-performing teams from the CyberSecureTech Hackathon, a programme designed to build practical cyber security capabilities, foster innovation and encourage entrepreneurial thinking among students.

The initiative reflects a broader shift within higher education towards embedding future-ready digital competencies, particularly in high-demand areas such as cyber security, artificial intelligence and data governance. It is underpinned by a 2020 memorandum of understanding between UNIVEN and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) aimed at advancing cyber security awareness and collaboration.

Data from Statista shows the global cyber security workforce reached about 5.5 million professionals in 2024, yet demand continues to outpace supply, with millions of roles still unfilled worldwide. The gap was increasingly driven by a shortage of specialised skills rather than headcount alone.

SA’s cyber security skills gap mirrors a global trend, but with heightened local impact. Previous ITWeb reporting showed 40% of organisations in the country struggle to recruit cyber security talent, while 64% said the shortage directly increased cyber risk. Across Africa, as many as 75% of companies reported difficulties hiring skilled professionals.

Speaking at the event, Dr Willard Munyoka, HOD of Business Information Systems at UNIVEN – representing the acting executive dean – highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, noting that it reinforced the role of universities in addressing the country’s growing cyber risk landscape. He added that solutions developed through the hackathon have the potential to be patented, commercialised and scaled into viable businesses.

“Momentum for the initiative gained traction following a 2024 public lecture by former CSIR chief researcher Dr Jackie Phahlamohlaka, which catalysed student interest and led to the launch of the inaugural CyberSecureTech Hackathon later that year,” the institution said in a statement.

As organisations increasingly digitise operations, exposure to threats such as data breaches and compromised information continues to rise. Against this backdrop, the hackathon was designed to provide hands-on experience, enabling students to develop solutions aligned with real-world cyber security demands.

The hackathon was delivered in partnership with industry stakeholders Adapt IT, Cisco, TakeNote IT, Geekulcha and the Department of Science and Innovation.

“The collaboration brought together multidisciplinary teams from across institutions, encouraging problem-solving, creativity and innovation under pressure, while aligning outputs with national priorities around digital trust and ethical technology development,” read the statement.

A total of R40 000 in prize money was awarded to the top teams. Mzanzi Shield secured first place, taking home R20 000, followed by Cyberblockers with R10 000. Third place was shared between Data Defense Solutions and Zerotrust Coders, each receiving R5 000.

Beyond the awards, the event signals UNIVEN’s intent to position CyberSecureTech as a sustained development platform rather than a once-off competition. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to cultivate a pipeline of cyber security talent capable of contributing to SA’s digital economy.