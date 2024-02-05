Universe Direct has moved, is growing, now hiring

Africa’s largest distributor of factory refurbished hardware recently celebrated its 25th year in the industry!

This landmark anniversary coincides with a momentous transition, the relocation and expansion of Universe Direct from its longstanding address in Montague Gardens to its new 2 000m2 facility in the Westlake Business Park, Cape Town.

The company's expansion and growth is providing an exciting opportunity for a Senior Account Manager.

Universe Direct is hiring! It is looking for a Senior Account Manager with a strong data base within the computer trade. If you are self-motivated, have excellent customer skills and five years of industry-related experience, get ready to write your own salary and join the team.

Apply to Universe Direct today!

