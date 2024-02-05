Universe Direct has moved, is growing, now hiring

Subscribe
Issued by Universe Direct
Johannesburg, 05 Feb 2024

Africa’s largest distributor of factory refurbished hardware recently celebrated its 25th year in the industry!

This landmark anniversary coincides with a momentous transition, the relocation and expansion of Universe Direct from its longstanding address in Montague Gardens to its new 2 000m2 facility in the Westlake Business Park, Cape Town.

The company's expansion and growth is providing an exciting opportunity for a Senior Account Manager.

Universe Direct is hiring! It is looking for a Senior Account Manager with a strong data base within the computer trade. If you are self-motivated, have excellent customer skills and five years of industry-related experience, get ready to write your own salary and join the team.

Apply to Universe Direct today!

