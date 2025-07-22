Universe Direct partners with Merchant West to deliver flexible technology finance solutions.

South African IT supplier Universe Direct has partnered with Merchant West, one of southern Africa’s leading independent financial services providers, to offer tailored technology finance solutions to businesses, schools, NGOs and government organisations nationwide.

The partnership is expected to reduce the capital burden of upgrading IT infrastructure by introducing structured finance and rental options for reconditioned IT equipment, including laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories.

Technology finance meets affordability

Merchant West’s technology finance programme enables organisations to lease or finance IT hardware over flexible terms, rather than incurring full upfront costs. Through the new collaboration with Universe Direct, customers can access:

Custom financing aligned with organisational budgets.

Structured rental models supporting regular refresh cycles.

Business-grade reconditioned devices at a lower total cost of ownership.

Warranties to match finance terms.

This approach is designed to support organisations requiring affordable access to hardware while maintaining operational continuity and life cycle efficiency.

Merchant West: A trusted financial partner

Founded in 1998, The Merchant West Group is a licensed financial services provider with debt securities listed on the JSE. It operates in key regions across southern Africa, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Nelspruit, Namibia, Botswana and Mauritius.

The group offers bespoke asset finance, fleet and specialised funding and tailored solutions for SMEs and corporates across a variety of sectors. Its technology finance division supports digital enablement through leasing models designed to accommodate hardware upgrades and refreshes with minimal disruption.

“Our partnership with Merchant West enables us to better serve clients who need access to scalable IT infrastructure without the barrier of high initial costs,” said the Universe Direct executive team in a statement.

Enabling broader access to reconditioned IT

Universe Direct is a key player in South Africa’s reconditioned IT sector, supplying refurbished business-grade laptops, desktops and peripherals to education, enterprise and non-profit markets. The partnership enables it to extend procurement flexibility and life cycle support to its customers.

The solution is particularly relevant for:

Corporates looking for low cost and flexibility.

Educational institutions upgrading labs and classrooms.

SMEs expanding IT infrastructure.

NGOs and NPOs operating on fixed budgets.

Government departments with constrained procurement windows.

Contact centres in the BPO space.

How to apply

Organisations interested in financing reconditioned IT equipment through the programme can contact either Universe Direct or Merchant West directly:

Universe Direct:

Yagya Petersen – Senior Account Manager

(+27) 065 921 7883

yagyap@universedirect.co.za

www.universedirect.co.za

Merchant West:

Chantal Wilsnagh – Technology Portfolio Manager

(+27) 082 443 4845

chantalw@merchantwest.co.za

Why Universe Direct?

Universe Direct positions itself as the leader in supplying reconditioned IT equipment in South Africa. The company serves the education, SME and NGO sectors with quality-tested devices and custom procurement solutions. Quickest and most reliable supplier of tier one brands with volume roll-outs.

Why Merchant West?

The Merchant West Group is one of southern Africa’s largest privately owned financial services providers. It offers specialised asset finance and bespoke credit solutions across multiple industries, with a strong focus on client-centric innovation.