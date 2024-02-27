Unleashing SA's tech potential

Bridging the skills gap.

South Africa faces a critical skills gap, with a staggering 77 000 digital skills jobs remaining unfilled. This isn't just a local issue; the UK grapples with a similar challenge, while Australia faces a "catastrophic" digital skills gap. Globally, 3.2 million positions in cyber security stand vacant, highlighting the immense demand for skilled tech professionals.

At Mabili, we bridge this gap by empowering individuals with the necessary skills and connecting them with leading employers like you. We're not just a training provider, we're a trusted partner in your talent acquisition journey, offering a comprehensive approach that ensures our graduates are career-ready and equipped to address your specific needs.

Why choose Mabili as your go-to source for top tech talent?

Addressing the burning need: We focus on in-demand skills like cyber security, data science, front-end development, full-stack development and digital marketing, aligning our programmes with the urgent requirements of the South African and global tech industry.

Proven success: With over 25 years of experience in talent placement, we have a successful history of connecting skilled individuals with top companies across South Africa, the USA, the UK and the Middle East.

Rigorous selection process: We utilise industry-leading aptitude and personality assessments, combined with coursework, projects and expert mentorship, to identify and nurture high-potential candidates who excel in your desired skill sets.

World-class education: Our internationally acclaimed curriculum, developed by renowned experts, delivers a remotely accessible learning experience, ensuring a diverse pool of qualified candidates.

Career-ready graduates: On completing their programme, we equip each student with a comprehensive portfolio of evidence showcasing their acquired skills and project work. This portfolio empowers graduates to confidently demonstrate their capabilities to potential employers.

Partnering with Mabili goes beyond filling open positions. You gain:

Reduced costs: Our pre-vetted talent pool saves you time and resources associated with traditional recruitment methods.

Enhanced diversity: We actively promote inclusivity in our programmes, providing access to qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds.

We actively promote inclusivity in our programmes, providing access to qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds. Positive social impact: By supporting Mabili, you contribute to our mission of upskilling South African youth and addressing the national unemployment crisis, which stands at a staggering 35%, with youth unemployment reaching an alarming 59.6%.

Mabili is committed to upskilling 10 000 students a year, ensuring a broad reach for our impactful programmes. We are dedicated to developing skills, knowledge and creating a future where our youth can thrive. We stand firm in our pledge to shape a generation that not only dreams but achieves, breaking barriers and conquering the new-age digital world.

Ready to tap into a pool of highly skilled and motivated tech talent? Contact Mabili today and discover how we can help you build a future-proof workforce.

Explore our programmes:

Full Stack Developer

Cyber Security

Data Science

Digital Marketing

Front-end Developer

Python Programming

Together, let's bridge the skills gap, empower South Africa's youth and unlock the nation's true tech potential.