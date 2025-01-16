Unlock seamless collaboration, exceptional customer and employee experience with Cisco, AWS.

Cisco and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are proud to announce the launch of a game-changing collaboration: the Cisco Cloud Calling and Cloud Contact Center Media Point of Presence in sub-Saharan Africa. This transformative infrastructure is set to elevate call quality, streamline collaboration and enhance customer experiences across the region.
The introduction of a local Media Point of Presence ensures that all call media – voice and video – remain within the region, delivering unmatched benefits:
- Superior call quality: Improved Webex Calling with reduced latency for seamless communication.
- Enhanced security: Localised media processing offers increased data protection.
- Exceptional customer experiences: A robust AI-powered Webex Contact Center platform for streamlined interactions between service agents and customers.
- Cost-effective cloud solutions: Simplifies the transition of contact centres to cloud-based operations.
Ahmad Zureiki, Director Regional Sales, Cisco Collaboration – MEA, Central Asia and Romania, highlighted: “This milestone signifies a bold step in advancing hybrid work and customer engagement solutions. With a local media presence, organisations can benefit from faster, more reliable media experiences while optimising costs.”
Event highlights: Experience amplified
Join Cisco and AWS for an exclusive event that blends thought leadership, networking and leisure at Randpark Golf Club, Randburg.
Date: 29 January 2025
Time: 10am-8:30pm
Location: Randpark Golf Club, South Africa
What to expect:
- Insights from Webex and AWS executives on the transformative impact of the Media Point of Presence in sub-Saharan Africa.
- Networking with industry leaders.
- Entertainment, lunch and engaging discussions on the future of collaboration and customer service.
Be part of the journey to redefine customer and employee experiences across sub-Saharan Africa.
Register now
Elevate your organisation’s collaboration and customer engagement. Join us at Experience Amplified! Register here.
