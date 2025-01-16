Unlock seamless collaboration, exceptional customer and employee experience with Cisco, AWS.

Cisco and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are proud to announce the launch of a game-changing collaboration: the Cisco Cloud Calling and Cloud Contact Center Media Point of Presence in sub-Saharan Africa. This transformative infrastructure is set to elevate call quality, streamline collaboration and enhance customer experiences across the region.

The introduction of a local Media Point of Presence ensures that all call media – voice and video – remain within the region, delivering unmatched benefits:

Superior call quality: Improved Webex Calling with reduced latency for seamless communication.

Improved Webex Calling with reduced latency for seamless communication. Enhanced security: Localised media processing offers increased data protection.

Localised media processing offers increased data protection. Exceptional customer experiences: A robust AI-powered Webex Contact Center platform for streamlined interactions between service agents and customers.

A robust AI-powered Webex Contact Center platform for streamlined interactions between service agents and customers. Cost-effective cloud solutions: Simplifies the transition of contact centres to cloud-based operations.

Ahmad Zureiki, Director Regional Sales, Cisco Collaboration – MEA, Central Asia and Romania, highlighted: “This milestone signifies a bold step in advancing hybrid work and customer engagement solutions. With a local media presence, organisations can benefit from faster, more reliable media experiences while optimising costs.”

Event highlights: Experience amplified

Join Cisco and AWS for an exclusive event that blends thought leadership, networking and leisure at Randpark Golf Club, Randburg.

Date: 29 January 2025

Time: 10am-8:30pm

Location: Randpark Golf Club, South Africa

What to expect:

Insights from Webex and AWS executives on the transformative impact of the Media Point of Presence in sub-Saharan Africa.

Networking with industry leaders.

Entertainment, lunch and engaging discussions on the future of collaboration and customer service.

Be part of the journey to redefine customer and employee experiences across sub-Saharan Africa.

Register now

Elevate your organisation’s collaboration and customer engagement. Join us at Experience Amplified! Register here.