Unlock smarter remote device management: Join Tactile at its Jhb, CT launch events

INEFI and NUBIS will showcase their solutions.

Tactile Technologies, which positions itself as a leader in providing cutting-edge technology solutions to the South African market, is set to host two remote device management solutions events this July. The highly anticipated gatherings will showcase innovative offerings from renowned solution providers INEFI and NUBIS, promising to redefine how organisations manage, secure and support their devices.

The events will take place on 24 July at the Tactile Technologies Experience Centre in Sunninghill, Gauteng and on 29 July in Cape Town at the Century City Conference Centre, bringing together industry professionals, technology decision-makers and customers for an immersive exploration of the latest advancements in device management.

A spotlight on INEFI and NUBIS

INEFI and NUBIS, recognised for their comprehensive device life cycle and security management platforms, will demonstrate how their solutions enable businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs and enhance device uptime across diverse environments. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demos, engage directly with product specialists and gain insights into how these solutions can be tailored to their unique operational needs.

Beyond devices: Tactile’s full-service approach

The events will also highlight Tactile Technologies’ suite of value-added services. From pre- and post-sales support to technical assistance, configuration, repairs and ongoing maintenance, Tactile Technologies is committed to offering holistic solutions that extend far beyond product delivery. By presenting services and support as a product, the company underscores its dedication to empowering customers with reliable, long-term technology partnerships.

A crucial conversation for businesses in 2025

With the rapid evolution of connected devices across industries such as retail, logistics, finance and healthcare, efficient device management has never been more critical. The event comes at a pivotal moment, offering attendees not only a look at the most advanced device management platforms but also strategies to tackle emerging challenges such as remote workforce enablement, data security and hardware life cycle optimisation.

An invitation to innovate

Attendance is free for Tactile Technologies’ partners, customers and end-users, with opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing and exploring the event-day offers.

Event details:

Johannesburg: 24 July 2025 – Tactile Technologies Experience Centre, Sunninghill Hill Office Park, Unit 12, 2 Floor, Sunninghill. Register here

Cape Town: 29 July 2025 – Century City Conference Centre, Room 8 & 9. Register here

Interested participants are encouraged to register early to secure their seats, as space is limited.