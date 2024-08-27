Unlocking Africa's digital future: Understanding the Malabo Convention

The Malabo Convention's enforcement marks a significant shift in Africa's data protection and cyber security landscape.

Wolfpack Information Risk and CyberArk are proud to announce an exclusive webinar that focused on the African Union's Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection, also known as the Malabo Convention.

This critical webinar was held on 22 August 2024, and aimed to provide invaluable insights into the implications of this landmark treaty for businesses operating across the African continent.

In June 2023, the Malabo Convention was enforced, becoming the only binding regional treaty on data protection outside Europe. Often compared to the EU GDPR, this convention sets rigorous standards for cyber security and personal data protection, emphasising the importance of compliance to ensure the safety and privacy of sensitive information.

The webinar, "African Cyber Security and Privacy Compliance", featured expert discussions led by Craig Rosewarne and Craig Harwood from CyberArk and delved into the following critical areas of compliance under the Malabo Convention:

Discover the importance of training your workforce on cyber security best practices and the specific requirements of the Malabo Convention. Incident response programme: Gain insights into developing a robust incident response plan to mitigate the impact of any data breaches or cyber incidents.

The Malabo Convention's enforcement marks a significant shift in the data protection and cyber security landscape across Africa. It mandates businesses to adopt comprehensive measures to protect personal data and ensure resilience against cyber threats. This webinar offers a unique opportunity for organisations to understand their obligations under the convention and implement best practices to achieve compliance.

Whether you are a business leader, IT professional, or legal expert working in Africa, working with third-party suppliers in Africa or doing business in Africa, this webinar is essential for staying informed about the latest developments in African cyber security regulations.

Watch the OnDemand webinar and don't miss this chance to equip your organisation with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of the Malabo Convention.

For more information, visit https://wolfpackrisk.com/consulting/ or contact sales@wolfpackrisk.com to set up a demo and learn more about our comprehensive cyber security solutions.