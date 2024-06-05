Unlocking customer engagement

Take the next step with WhatsApp for Business chatbots.

Will Cathcart, Meta’s head of WhatsApp, recently shared that 175 million people use WhatsApp to message a business every single day. When you add this to the fact that Mark Zuckerberg considers WhatsApp to be the company’s next growth engine, any business not considering WhatsApp for Business is missing out on a significant opportunity for customer engagement and growth.

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital communication, businesses are constantly seeking innovative ways to engage with their customers. Companies like Chevrolet, Lenovo, L’Oréal and Samsung are already using WhatsApp for Business to provide personalised customer service, manage customer inquiries, send order updates and facilitate direct communication for marketing and promotional campaigns.

WhatsApp for Business chatbots are the next step in conversational innovation, offering exciting solutions that automate interactions, provide instant responses and create more engaging and efficient customer experiences. In simple terms, a WhatsApp for Business chatbot is automated software that uses artificial intelligence (AI). When a business integrates a WhatsApp chatbot, their customer base communicates via the chat interface, just like talking to a real person. This type of chatbot solution streamlines communication between businesses and their customers while offering a plethora of functionalities to enhance user experience and drive business growth.

Imagine this scenario: You visit a service station, make a purchase and receive a receipt. Instead of tossing it aside, you have the opportunity to turn that mundane slip of paper into a chance to win exciting prizes, all through a simple WhatsApp message. “This interactive engagement was recently implemented by the forward-thinking PESSO Marketing for one of their clients, thanks to a bespoke WhatsApp for Business chatbot solution,” explains Cellfind’s Jayson Van Der Walt. Cellfind, a subsidiary of the DNI group, is a leading provider of mobile technology solutions, aiming to become the premier provider in Africa and key international markets. With a focus on service excellence, Cellfind offers tailored mobile applications like WhatsApp for Business chatbots for various industries from finance to insurance, healthcare, media and telecommunications.

Collaborating with PESSO Marketing, the service station integrated a chatbot into their WhatsApp for Business account, enabling customers to upload a photo of their receipt directly through the messaging platform. “This seamless process eliminates the hassle of traditional entry methods and provides customers with a convenient and familiar channel to participate in the competition,” adds Van Der Walt.

The versatility of WhatsApp for Business chatbots extends beyond contest entries – they can be customised to handle a wide range of tasks from customer support inquiries to product recommendations. This flexibility empowers businesses to deliver personalised experiences, fostering stronger connections and brand loyalty. Additionally, integrating chatbots into WhatsApp for Business offers invaluable insights into customer behaviour and preferences. By analysing interaction data, businesses can refine marketing strategies, optimise product offerings and tailor messaging to better resonate with their target audience.

“For PESSO Marketing, the collaboration with the service station exemplifies the transformative power of technology in driving business success,” says the PESSO team. “By harnessing the capabilities of WhatsApp for Business and leveraging their team's expertise, they delivered a solution exceeding client expectations and setting a new standard for customer engagement in the digital age.” Leveraging strong technical skills and locally owned intellectual property, Cellfind delivers customisable products and value-added services at competitive rates in South Africa.

WhatsApp for Business chatbot solutions represent a paradigm shift in how businesses interact with their customers. In fact (and according to Chatbots Magazine), businesses can reduce customer service costs by up to 30% by implementing conversational solutions like virtual agents and chatbots. Chatbots streamline customer service by automating routine tasks and efficiently transferring complex queries to human agents. Customisable features enable businesses to maintain a consistent brand identity, fostering positive impressions and customer loyalty.

“With the support of innovative digital marketing agencies, the possibilities are limitless,” adds Van Der Walt. “As a platform, WhatsApp already connects billions of users every single day. Reaching and engaging with customers quickly and at scale is not only possible, it’s a tool organisations of all sizes are already using.” As a founding member of WASPA (the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association) and an accredited service provider for major mobile networks, Cellfind is committed to upholding industry standards and investing in cutting-edge mobile technology to benefit its partners. “Connecting artificial intelligence with customer experience, chatbots pave the way for a game-changing approach to interaction,” ends Van Der Walt. “The future of customer engagement begins with WhatsApp for Business chatbots.”