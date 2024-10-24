Unlocking the full potential of Avaya

Avaya’s enterprise-focused Aura and SME-friendly IP Office platforms are trusted by businesses around the world for their reliability and functionality. These platforms have become a key part of the business communications landscape. Yet many organisations using Avaya may not realise they can integrate end-to-end compliant call recording and advanced analytics into their existing set-ups.

“CallCabinet enables businesses to unlock the full potential of their Avaya and other platforms’ call data by providing a single solution that seamlessly integrates with all communication platforms,” explains CallCabinet’s CEO, Ryan Kahan.

Simplifying call recording, supporting multi-platform environments

Many Avaya users find themselves relying on outdated or fragmented call recording systems, which often involve multiple tools to meet compliance and data storage needs. CallCabinet’s all-in-one solution changes that by streamlining these processes into a unified system, making it easy for Avaya users to manage their call data. “Easily integrating into the Avaya PBX network, we simplify compliance and recording across all platforms, offering the latest call recording and analytics technology,” adds Kahan. “Businesses can now easily add or remove communication platforms from their operation without missing a beat.”

Today’s businesses operate across a variety of communication platforms, from Avaya in the contact centre to tools like Teams, Zoom and Webex across other areas. This creates a fragmented communication environment where consolidating data can be a challenge. CallCabinet bridges this gap by providing a single solution that works across multiple platforms, capturing all communication data and offering a unified view.

“CallCabinet is built to be easily deployed over networks, even if Avaya is implemented at one site and a different phone or UC system at another site,” says Kahan. “This not only ensures compliance, but also opens up opportunities to gain valuable insights from all conversation data.” By offering cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployment options, CallCabinet provides flexibility to businesses, no matter where their communication infrastructure resides. This adaptability means enterprises of any scale easily manage their call data across various platforms.

Unlocking insights with next-gen AI analytics

One of the key benefits of CallCabinet’s integration with Avaya is the ability to transform raw call data into actionable insights. With features like AI-driven sentiment analysis, user-friendly dashboards, synchronised screen and audio capture and customisable reporting, organisations can use their Avaya call data to improve performance and enhance customer experience. “Our AI-powered analytics give businesses more than just compliance,” adds Kahan. “They provide insights that feed departments across the business, driving operational improvements and better employee and customer interactions.” These analytics allow organisations to optimise agent training and performance, ensuring that customer-facing teams are equipped with the information they need to deliver the best service. Whether it's real-time compliance monitoring or analysing historical data, CallCabinet makes it easier for businesses to use their Avaya data for continuous improvement.

Seamless data migration from legacy systems

For many organisations still tied to legacy call recording platforms, making the switch to a more modern system may seem daunting. CallCabinet offers a seamless data migration service that allows businesses to move their existing voice data to the cloud, ensuring it remains accessible and compliant. “Moving legacy data to the cloud shouldn’t be a barrier,” says Kahan. “We help businesses transition smoothly, enabling them to future-proof their operations without losing valuable historical data.” By migrating data to the CallCabinet platform, businesses can break free from the limitations of outdated systems and begin taking advantage of cloud-based analytics and compliance tools. This migration process not only preserves existing data, but also enhances its usability by making it compatible with modern platforms and compliance requirements. “From POPIA and PCI DSS to Dodd-Frank, GDPR and many more, we cover it all,” adds Kahan.

As communication technologies continue to evolve, businesses need solutions that can grow with them. CallCabinet’s Avaya-certified call recording solution is designed to do just that. By eliminating the investment in traditional call recording solutions with burdensome contracts and costly premises-based hardware, CallCabinet ensures that businesses using Avaya can keep pace with the demands of tomorrow. And in a world where regulatory compliance is non-negotiable and data insights are critical, CallCabinet provides the tools businesses need to stay ahead. “Our solution is about more than just meeting compliance requirements for the world’s most tightly regulated industries,” adds Kahan. “It’s about unlocking the potential of your communication data and using it to drive powerful business outcomes.”

For more information on CallCabinet’s call recording and data management solutions for Avaya environments, download the brochure here.



