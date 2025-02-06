Unlocking the power of data and AI: GCT’s young innovators leading the future

Nokuthula Zwane, Technical Director for Data & AI at GCT. (Image: Supplied)

In today’s data-driven world, businesses possess vast amounts of information, yet many struggle to unlock its true value. Global Computing & Telecoms (GCT) bridges this gap by transforming raw data into actionable insights that drive real business outcomes. Behind these groundbreaking solutions is a dynamic team of young, ambitious professionals fuelled by innovation and a passion for technology.

Nokuthula Zwane, Technical Director for Data & AI at GCT, leads this effort with a relentless pursuit of excellence – turning complex data into meaningful intelligence that empowers organisations to make informed decisions. As a Microsoft partner, GCT stands at the forefront of AI-driven transformation, equipping businesses with cutting-edge solutions that redefine what is possible.

Transforming businesses with data and AI

The digital age has introduced an overwhelming influx of data, but data alone is not sufficient. Without the right tools, strategies and expertise, organisations risk missing out on crucial opportunities. GCT leverages advanced Microsoft technologies to ensure clients do not merely collect data but use it to gain a competitive advantage.

From predictive analytics and machine learning to business intelligence reporting, GCT's solutions enable companies to optimise operations, enhance efficiency and fuel growth. By deploying AI-driven strategies, businesses can automate processes, personalise customer experiences and unlock new revenue streams.

Young, dynamic team driving innovation

GCT is not just about technology, it is about people – especially the next generation of tech leaders. Young professionals within the organisation bring fresh perspectives, creative problem-solving and an insatiable drive to push boundaries. They are the architects of innovation, continuously exploring new ways to harness AI and analytics to create transformative solutions.

As Zwane, one of GCT's brightest minds, aptly puts it: “The power of AI is not just in what it can do, but in how it is used to create meaningful change. At GCT, the goal is not just to develop solutions but to shape the future of businesses.”

This sentiment encapsulates GCT's mission. The company is not just a service provider but a trusted partner, guiding businesses into the era of intelligent decision-making.

The future is now

As AI and data analytics rapidly transform industries, GCT helps businesses stay ahead by embracing these innovations. By investing in AI-powered solutions, companies can enhance insights, efficiency and growth. With expert support, they can confidently navigate the evolving digital landscape.

The future of business intelligence is here, and GCT is leading the charge. Organisations seeking to harness the power of data and AI can look to GCT as a partner in building a smarter and more innovative future.

For inquiries or collaboration opportunities, contact GCT at sales@globalcomputing.co.za