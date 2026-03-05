Unmasking shadow AI: Protecting your organisation in the AI era

Join the webinar.

AI is reshaping the modern workplace at speed – helping teams work faster, smarter and more creatively than ever before. But with this rapid adoption comes an increasingly complex challenge: employees turning to AI tools that sit outside official approval and oversight.

This is shadow AI – the growing use of unsanctioned AI tools, plugins and extensions that promise quick productivity gains but introduce serious, often invisible, risks. From data leaking into external systems to decisions being made with untraceable outputs, shadow AI can quietly undermine an organisation’s security, compliance and governance posture.

And in today’s hybrid, high‑pressure environment, it’s easy to see why it happens. Employees are simply trying to get their work done. Without clear guardrails, the tools meant to help can quickly become the tools that hurt.

Why are people turning to shadow AI?

Let’s be clear: this behaviour is rarely malicious. In most cases, employees are just trying to work smarter. But without a clear framework or guidance on safe usage, shadow AI becomes a blind spot that puts your data (and compliance posture) at serious risk.

Here’s why it’s happening:

Productivity pressures – The pace of work is relentless, and sanctioned AI tools aren’t always available when staff need them. Faced with slow approvals or limited access, many take matters into their own hands.

– The pace of work is relentless, and sanctioned AI tools aren’t always available when staff need them. Faced with slow approvals or limited access, many take matters into their own hands. Lack of awareness – Employees often aren’t aware of the potential risks or the policies in place. Without education on what’s acceptable, they can’t be expected to make safe choices.

– Employees often aren’t aware of the potential risks or the policies in place. Without education on what’s acceptable, they can’t be expected to make safe choices. Gaps in governance – Traditional monitoring tools weren’t built to detect the AI-powered browser extensions, plugins and third-party tools employees now use. That means many shadow AI tools operate entirely under the radar.

– Traditional monitoring tools weren’t built to detect the AI-powered browser extensions, plugins and third-party tools employees now use. That means many shadow AI tools operate entirely under the radar. Policy lag – AI is evolving faster than most organisations can respond. By the time governance teams react to one trend, employees are already two tools ahead.

The hidden risks of shadow AI

The risks of unauthorised AI usage are significant – and growing:

Data exposure – When employees paste sensitive data into unapproved AI tools, it can end up stored on external servers with little visibility or control. That creates real risk of data loss, leaks or breaches – especially if the tool doesn’t meet your security standards.

– When employees paste sensitive data into unapproved AI tools, it can end up stored on external servers with little visibility or control. That creates real risk of data loss, leaks or breaches – especially if the tool doesn’t meet your security standards. No visibility, no accountability – Shadow AI use bypasses official processes, so IT and compliance teams can’t see what data’s being processed, how it’s used or whether outputs are accurate. Mistakes, bias and misuse can slip through, unnoticed – and with no audit trail, it’s difficult to know who’s responsible when something goes wrong.

– Shadow AI use bypasses official processes, so IT and compliance teams can’t see what data’s being processed, how it’s used or whether outputs are accurate. Mistakes, bias and misuse can slip through, unnoticed – and with no audit trail, it’s difficult to know who’s responsible when something goes wrong. Untraceable outputs – Unauthorised tools operate outside logging systems, making it almost impossible to track which data went in, what came out or how decisions were made. That’s a major issue for both incident response and compliance.

– Unauthorised tools operate outside logging systems, making it almost impossible to track which data went in, what came out or how decisions were made. That’s a major issue for both incident response and compliance. Regulatory risk – Feeding personal or sensitive data into unapproved AI systems can breach laws like GDPR – especially if the platform stores or processes that data in a way you can’t control. With no oversight, proving compliance becomes nearly impossible.

Microsoft Purview to the rescue

Fortunately, this is not a battle you have to fight blind. Microsoft Purview offers a powerful, proactive way to shine a light on shadow AI and bring usage under control.

Here’s how:

Discover and classify AI usage

Purview’s automated discovery tools scan across your digital estate, surfacing where AI tools are in use – both approved and unapproved. It classifies data based on sensitivity, helping you spot high-risk areas where unsanctioned tools are accessing or processing confidential information.

Monitor activity across the board

Purview keeps tabs on what’s happening in real-time. It tracks AI-related activity across sanctioned and unsanctioned channels, generates alerts and logs everything – giving you the visibility you need to act early and decisively.

Enforce policies automatically

With dynamic access controls and automated remediation actions, Purview ensures your data isn’t just governed – it’s actively protected. If someone tries to use an AI tool with sensitive data inappropriately, Purview can block access, apply encryption or trigger an alert, all without manual intervention.

Why technology alone isn’t enough

As with all data governance challenges, shadow AI isn’t just a tech problem. It’s a people and a process challenge, too. Microsoft Purview gives you the tools, but it’s up to the organisation to build the guardrails to keep everyone (and everything) on the straight and narrow.

That means:

Setting clear, up-to-date policies for AI usage.

Giving employees access to approved tools that meet their needs.

Educating teams on the risks of shadow AI and how to stay compliant.

Aligning IT, compliance and business leaders around a shared strategy.

Where Cloud Essentials comes in

Tackling shadow AI isn’t about restricting innovation – it’s about enabling it safely.

Cloud Essentials helps organisations build the visibility, governance frameworks and technical controls needed to use Microsoft Purview effectively and responsibly. Whether you’re taking your first steps into AI governance or aiming to mature your existing Purview deployment, Cloud Essentials will work with you to:

Assess your AI and data risk landscape.

Build alignment across IT, compliance and the business.

Implement Purview in a way that drives real, measurable value.

Reduce exposure while empowering employees to use AI confidently and compliantly.

